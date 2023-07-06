Despite having a small kitchen, Sea Cloud II serves a wide variety of menu items. Even passengers sailing on back-to-back itineraries report that there is little repetition in menus, which deserves kudos. The cuisine is excellent and appeals to a variety of cultural palates. Especially impressive is the elegant main dining room, where silver cutlery is meticulously placed atop white linens that are replaced and ironed after every meal.

The main dining room handles breakfast and dinner, while the Lido Deck serves buffet lunch and afternoon tea. A late riser's continental breakfast is often served in the Lido Deck.

Main Dining Room (Deck 2)

Breakfast, often timed around daily excursions, is served from a buffet with a selection of complimentary a la carte items made to order. Champagne and a wide variety of breads and pastries are available.

Dinner is an a la carte affair with a sole choice of appetizer and soup followed by three choices for a main dish. One dessert choice is paired with a cheese platter. Wine and beer are on the house with options changing daily. Several house favorites are available every day, including spaghetti with vegetables or pesto sauce, Caesar salad and steak.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive on time when the clang of the dinner bell is rung throughout the ship. Communal tables are the norm, although there are several two- and four-top options.

Vegetarian options are always available; cruisers with other special dietary requests should let the cruise line know ahead of time or speak with staff on embarkation day.

Lido Deck (Deck 3)

Lunch is often a buffet setup on the Lido Deck so that passengers can enjoy alfresco or covered dining. It consists of different salads, a carving station, full cheese board and complimentary wine and beer.

There is no formal room service menu, but the staff is happy to handle special requests.