All cabins have two twin beds that convert to a king with soft pillows and duvets, plus mahogany nightstands and lamps on each side. A 220-volt power outlet designed for European plugs is either by the bed or mirror (Americans will need to bring a converter). TVs have multilingual channels and play a daily movie in German and English.

Coffee tables have armchairs nearby (there are sofas, too, in suites), plus fruit bowls replenished daily. Similarly, the mini-bars have free soft drinks and large bottles of water refilled as needed. Full-length mirrors are a smart addition to make cabins seem larger. Ample storage and teak furnishings come with drawers, shelves and numerous hangers.

Missing in cabins are USB outlets, Wi-Fi signals and balconies, although these are not traditional on sailboats. Keep in mind that cabins on lower decks have porthole windows offering less light while those on Deck 3 have large windows. Still, they offer a bit more privacy since Decks 3 and 4 look onto the outer deck where other passengers walk. All have excellent lighting.

Bathrooms have ornate marble surfaces and convenient shelves for storage. Baskets stock L'Occitane toiletries. Oversized towels have the ship's logo and are replenished during turn-down service. Showers are the norm with the exception of the two Owner's Suites, which have separate showers and tubs and combination tubs in junior suites.

Outer**:** There are three of these 129-square-foot cabins with porthole windows and bunk beds. These are ideal for solo travelers, although they can accommodate two people. They are located on Deck 2 and have small sitting areas and marble bathrooms.

Deluxe Outer**:** Divided into three categories, these are larger than the entry-level room. The smallest (but most common) is Category E measuring 172 square feet on Deck 2. They have a queen bed that can be set up as two singles, larger living areas, makeup table and porthole windows. There are six of the larger Category D cabins, which measure 204 square feet on Deck 2. They are located midship, meaning they experience less motion; these also have porthole windows and shower-only baths. Two Category C cabins are located on Deck 3, and while they are no larger than Category D rooms, they have larger windows looking onto the ship's outer deck giving them more natural light.

Junior Suite: Measuring 247 square feet, these Promenade Deck cabins (Deck 3) boast enormous windows overlooking the outer deck, queen beds (that can be divided into two twins) beneath small fabric canopies, fireplaces that emit heat and light (no flames, of course), and larger bathrooms with combination tubs with strong water pressure.

Owner's Suite: The two Owner's Suites are 290 square feet and located on Deck 3, the Lido Deck. They, too, have windows that look onto the main deck and come with four-poster beds with canopies and spacious living areas. There bathrooms are larger and feature a soaking tub and separate shower.