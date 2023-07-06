Entertainment & Activities

Day & Night

You can't get more relaxed and leisurely than Sea Cloud II. Any time the majestic sails are raised or lowered, it's a shipwide event drawing passengers with their cameras. A few volunteers are sometimes requested among the passengers to assist.

There is not much activity beyond what's listed in the daily program, meaning you won't have to decide between more than one option. Educational lectures are the primary activity outside of meal times and afternoon tea. Some itineraries usually count at least one sea day, although most days center around shore excursions.

Each afternoon (and leading into the evening), the bar scene on the Lido Deck has several takers looking to wind down after a day of sightseeing and sailing. Following the evening meal, a pianist swoons passengers for a nightcap or two with the occasional trivia or song contest and late-night snacks. It's not unusual to have several people hit the dance floor, although this is not a thumping, late-night scene.

Sea Cloud II Bars and Lounges

The sole bar is on the Lido Deck where most passengers tend to gather day and night. The lounge also has a bar setup, but it is not staffed as often. Servers are always roaming around and happy to deliver drinks if you choose to sit elsewhere on the ship.

Lido Deck (Deck 4): The tented awning in the back of the ship is a great place to relax for lunch, with a cocktail or simply with a good book. The space turns into more of a traditional bar once the sun sets, serving wine, beer and cocktails from a fairly priced menu. A piano behind the bar is where entertainers often perform.

Sea Cloud II Outside Recreation

The ship is relatively quiet (in fact, even public announcements are kept to a minimum). Most passengers relax on one of the many cushioned lounge chairs or day beds to enjoy the sound of the passing waves; watching the 174-foot mast hoisted above the ship is a daily highlight. Towels and blankets are stored in wooden boxes around the ship's decks. A water sports deck allows cruisers to jump directly from the ship into the water for a swim. Passengers can also borrow nonmotorized equipment, including snorkeling gear and stand-up paddle-boards, for free. This is most popular in the Caribbean Sea.

Sea Cloud II Services

The ship has a desk for guest and shore excursion services, as well as future cruise sales. There's a library with a computer, so passengers can send emails free via the ship's server. There's also a small gift shop, with occasional hours.

Wi-Fi is available in the lounge and on the Lido Deck on your own devices, but not in the cabins (for a fee).

Laundry service is available, with complimentary service provided for cruisers on Decks 3 and 4.

There's an area for smokers on the outdoor decks.