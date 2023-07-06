Sea Cloud II is a traditional windjammer that is hand-sailed with majestic masts (23 in total) often hoisted entirely while at sea for the true nautical experience. While calling in Mediterranean ports in spring and summer and in the Caribbean in the winter, the crew does a fantastic job balancing the enjoyment of life at sea with enriching excursions on shore. The ship also ventures to other regions, including Europe's Atlantic coast, the Baltic and Adriatic seas, and transoceanic crossings.
These cruises are not for those that like to keep to themselves, as the various lounges and decks encourage camaraderie and conversation among travelers. You'll find that many of the mostly European travelers are here for the sailboat experience. The ship appeals to a large German-speaking audience with both German and English being spoken aboard. A growing number of Americans, however, are showing interest in Sea Cloud II, especially on sailings dedicated entirely to the craft of seafaring.
There are rarely any crowds, and the busiest it can get is when all passengers are gathered in the dining room or on the Lido Deck enjoying the sun. There is always a place to sit (sun or shade), and often, it might feel as if you have an entire space to yourself. Beyond the occasional educational lecture and evening piano tunes, prepare to be introspective as much of the entertainment aboard is self-made.
Sea Cloud II is part of the Feine Private Hotels grouping, which includes many luxury hotels in Germany and Portugal in addition to this ship and its sibling, Sea Cloud.
Daytime: Casual, with shorts and tees welcome onboard and on excursions. A light sweater or jacket may be needed on sailing days. Bathing suits are unnecessary unless you want to swim at local beaches or like to soak up the sun on deck.
Evening: Mostly casual, except during specialty evenings like the captain's dinner when travelers tend to dress more formally. Each evening, however, men are asked to wear long pants, but suits, sport jackets and gowns are not required (even for the specialty dinners, although many enjoy dressing for the occasion).
Not permitted: Shorts and swimwear are not permitted in the main dining room. At breakfast, there are no dress regulations.
Included with your cruise fare:
Gratuities
Dining room with three meals a day, plus wine at lunch and dinner and Champagne at breakfast
Educational lectures and evening piano entertainment
Mini-bar with soft drinks and bottled water replenished daily
Fitness room and sauna
Access to the ship's doctor and any necessary medical assistance
Not included with your cruise fare:
All drinks beyond water, tea, coffee and select juices in the buffet
Spa treatments
Most shore excursions
Wi-Fi
Airport transfers
