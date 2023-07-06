These cruises are not for those that like to keep to themselves, as the various lounges and decks encourage camaraderie and conversation among travelers. You'll find that many of the mostly European travelers are here for the sailboat experience. The ship appeals to a large German-speaking audience with both German and English being spoken aboard. A growing number of Americans, however, are showing interest in Sea Cloud II, especially on sailings dedicated entirely to the craft of seafaring.

There are rarely any crowds, and the busiest it can get is when all passengers are gathered in the dining room or on the Lido Deck enjoying the sun. There is always a place to sit (sun or shade), and often, it might feel as if you have an entire space to yourself. Beyond the occasional educational lecture and evening piano tunes, prepare to be introspective as much of the entertainment aboard is self-made.

Sea Cloud II is part of the Feine Private Hotels grouping, which includes many luxury hotels in Germany and Portugal in addition to this ship and its sibling, Sea Cloud.