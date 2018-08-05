We chose this cruise as it was something outside of "tourists everywhere" which seems to be the case with most popular cruises. We also prefer the intimacy of River Cruising ships with their small number of passengers. WE also much prefer cruising where ALL excursions, gratuities etc are included in the overall price. We had traveled with Scenic once before and knew they were a high class ...
We chose this cruise as we really wanted to visit Russia and this seemed the perfect way to do it. It was our first experience with Scenic. We went in October for the last cruise of the year from Volvograd to Moscow. We knew the weather would be colder but with the right clothing it was never a problem and we certainly appreciated the ease of our excursions with the reduced number of tourists. ...
A lot of friends asked us why we chose a Russian cruise as a destination, as if saying Why go there?
I was apprehensive given all the stereotypical images portrayed in all the media and films over the years while my husband was more familiar with Russian history and had no such concerns. This was also our first cruise so we were prepared to allow the tour to unfold and didn't have a long list ...
I have always wanted to visit Russia but wanted to travel without the hassles of trying to do my own thing. So I chose to do a river cruise. Scenic had the itinerary and dates that suited me as well as an excellent reputation for offering a top notch experience. They did not disappoint. The service was first class and the shore excursions were well planned and included all the highlights I ...
We were very impressed reading the itinerary and all the trip offered. It was our first river cruise with scenic. The daily programs are explained every evening, before dinner. Svetlana armstrong, our cruise director was wonderful! Her eye for detail is exceptional, there was never a time she wasn't there for the guests: ensuring all understood the guidelines of what to do, where to meet, along ...
Russia was a total unknown to us - an eye opener of its people and lifestyle in Moscow and St Petersburg.
The three Russian Tour Leaders employed by Scenic were superb - their command of the English language was superb and their presentations were with a great sense of humour. The ship staff were friendly and helpful making the trip a very positive experience.
The day excursions were of ...
We elected to go to Russia more through curiosity. A river cruise seemed the best option and after reviewing the different companies and taking feedback we selected Scenic. We were not disappointed. We arrived a day early and spent the afternoon at our own pace wandering around downtown Moscow but trying to avoid sights we would visit as part of the tour. The ship was much smaller than the ...
Scenic Tsar – Imperial Russia
Moscow to Volgagrad
30th Sept – 14th Oct 18
Deluxe Balcony Suite #305
Expectations
Checking the previous reviews for the Scenic Tsar, we were somewhat worried. We had been prewarned that the Tsar was NOT a Scenic SpaceShip. Indeed it is not even owned by Scenic and only has 3 Scenic staff members on board. We knew when we booked about the ‘buy your ...
The Good:
The destinations were what decided us to do this trip and they certainly did not disappoint. We were blown away by most of the venues we visited in Russia, before continuing on a land tour of the Baltic States, ending in Berlin.
The staff and guides were mostly all excellent, their English and local knowledge remarkable.
The Bad:
We were not at all happy where the boat had ...
We were interested in seeing Russia and mixing either people, learning there culture, and to see the famous landmarks that we see on the TV and in brochures. To visit Moscow and St Petersburg plus a few rural villages/communities along The Volga too intrigued us. The ship is not Scenic owned and we knew that from the beginning, but we have done several Scenic trips and were disappointed that the ...