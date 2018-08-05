Review for a Russia River Cruise on Scenic Tsar

We chose this cruise as we really wanted to visit Russia and this seemed the perfect way to do it. It was our first experience with Scenic. We went in October for the last cruise of the year from Volvograd to Moscow. We knew the weather would be colder but with the right clothing it was never a problem and we certainly appreciated the ease of our excursions with the reduced number of tourists. ...