The 112-passenger Scenic Tsar was relaunched in 2012. It's not a new riverboat, but the refurbishment was so extensive, that it's registered as a new vessel. Tsar cruises on Russia's Volga river, offering 14- and 18-night sailings.

Scenic Tsar differs in a few ways from the company's six-strong European river fleet (all sisters): It's smaller, and it's not quite as high-end as the newer sisters.

Here’s what you'll find on Scenic Tsar:

All cabins are en suite, and have satellite TV.

The ship has two bars, a large lounge and entertainment area capable of seating all guests, as well as a wellness area for spa treatments and massage, gym and an onboard doctor. Russian and international cuisine are the typical fare in the restaurants.

Cabins range from 160 square feet (standard cabin without balcony) to 334 square feet (Royal Panorama Suite with balcony).

93% of cabins have private full-sized outdoor balconies. Shore excursions are included in every port and are guided by English-speaking locals. Headsets are provided to make hearing the commentary easier even in crowded places.

Wi-fi internet is complimentary while onboard.