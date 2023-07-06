  • Write a Review
Scenic Tsar Review

30 reviews
The 112-passenger Scenic Tsar was relaunched in 2012. It's not a new riverboat, but the refurbishment was so extensive, that it's registered as a new vessel. Tsar cruises on Russia's Volga river, offering 14- and 18-night sailings.

Scenic Tsar differs in a few ways from the company's six-strong European river fleet (all sisters): It's smaller, and it's not quite as high-end as the newer sisters.

Here’s what you'll find on Scenic Tsar:

All cabins are en suite, and have satellite TV.

The ship has two bars, a large lounge and entertainment area capable of seating all guests, as well as a wellness area for spa treatments and massage, gym and an onboard doctor. Russian and international cuisine are the typical fare in the restaurants.

Cabins range from 160 square feet (standard cabin without balcony) to 334 square feet (Royal Panorama Suite with balcony).

93% of cabins have private full-sized outdoor balconies. Shore excursions are included in every port and are guided by English-speaking locals. Headsets are provided to make hearing the commentary easier even in crowded places.

Wi-fi internet is complimentary while onboard.

Passengers: 112
Crew: 65
Passenger to Crew: 1.72:1
Launched: 2012

Moscow, St. Petersburg

Scenic Tsar Cruiser Reviews

Changing our perceptions of Russia

We had traveled with Scenic once before and knew they were a high class operator.Read More
Bri n Dot

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

Trip of a Lifetime

Russia with Scenic is a cruise not to be missed. Can't wait for next experience with Scenic.Read More
Susie99

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Highlights of Russia

Scenic had the itinerary and dates that suited me as well as an excellent reputation for offering a top notch experience. They did not disappoint.Read More
Robin Montcalm

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Jewels of Russia = Incredible

It was our first river cruise with scenic. The daily programs are explained every evening, before dinner. Svetlana armstrong, our cruise director was wonderful!Read More
FloraFlora

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

