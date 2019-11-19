Our gala dinner
Photo Credit: CaliforniaRon
Sunrise at Siem Reap, with champagne breakfast at a monastery after!
Photo Credit: CaliforniaRon
Siem Reap excursion
Photo Credit: CaliforniaRon
Photo Credit: Shahid Hussain
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
76 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Cruising Vietnam and Cambodia
Cruising Vietnam and Cambodia

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
keckley
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were very interested in seeing Asia and this seemed like a good place to start. Embarkation was a breeze! Taken right to our suite. Huge! Lots of space. Didn’t have a balcony but did have large windows that lowered. Staff very welcoming from the moment we boarded and everywhere went went. Our favorite place to relax with a beverage was the spirit lounge/River cafe where we interacted with very ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Once in a life time trip….

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
Juliana 2023
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Unfortunately, it wasn't this time around. We booked this Scenic Grand Indochina and Luxury Mekong cruise months in advance, expecting a month-long of oriental charm and culture. It turned out a bureaucratic script, too rushed and with several unplanned and unpleasant situations. It started with a total lack of information and interactivity on the Scenic site. We didn't get the booking details and ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Scenic Highlights of Vietnam, Cambodia & Luxury Mekong - a new standard in travel

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
ErieCOCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Overall, the trip was absolutely amazing and exceeded our expectations in every way. The itinerary was perfectly curated, with the unique, special experiences incorporated into some of the excursions providing some particularly memorable moments. The transportation and logistics throughout were flawless. The hotel accommodations were all top notch, the Metropole and Raffles hotels were especially ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Southeast Asia Vietnam and Cambodia

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
Michaelandpatti
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on a previous Scenic River cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam and since that was a first class experience, we decided to go on this cruise. This cruise along the Mekong River from Vietnam to Cambodia far exceeded our expectations. Our cruise Director, Mirko, who has a wonderful sense of humour, was so very helpful and caring both for his guests and his staff. It was obvious, from the ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Mekong River with Scenic Spirit

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
Andrejs
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been with Scenic on numerous tours throughout the world. Scenic have always looked after us fabulously, everything is all inclusive, well catered, the best accommodation, and great guides. At the time of booking, the Scenic Eclipse had been held up with construction so we decided on this River Cruise (our first) in lieu of that. Our main goal was the Angkor Wat temple complexes. This ...
Sail Date: February 2020

5-star perfection!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
WashougalGuy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Everything was top-notch about this cruise. The service was impeccable: everyone, and I mean everyone, treated you like the special customer you want to be, including much of the staff learning your name from the first day. The food was consistently great, although not spectacular, and an good effort was made to make local food available at all meals. The variety and care taken on the ...
Sail Date: February 2020

11 Feb 20 to 18 Feb 20

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
graeme fitzsimmons
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The tour of Ho Chi Minh was an educational enlightment and covered the atmosphere and energy of the city Boarding and leaving the ship on completion of the tour was effortless and very easy The ship and cabin was faultless and an integral part of the tour and well being associated with complete trip. Dining entertaining and services were an integral part of the atmosphere to the point ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Mekong experience

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
wjs2000
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise was everything expected, and then more. Excursions were very good and showed us examples of life along the Mekong as well as providing interesting dining, both on the ship and off. Local restaurants chosen provided a good selection of local oriented food. Guides were very knowledgeable and communicated information well. Provided local perspectives on historical events. Small groups made it ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Very personalized

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
GiseleBoisvert
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Have been recommended by out travel agent. I was disappointed by the lack of respect for my gluten free and dairy product diet onboard. Every day, every meal, I should ask if it is correct for me, but most of the time, answers were approximative. At the mid-time of the cruise , I started some gastrointestinal discomfort wich are lasting until the end of the cruise.The information have been ...
Sail Date: January 2020

First river cruise, first time booking through Scenic - very impressed.

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Spirit

User Avatar
JackMark
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We booked the Scenic Luxury Mekong and Temple Discovery Cruise, which started with a flight from the UK to Vietnam, a night at The Intercontinental Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City and a few hours to explore Saigon (HCMC) before meeting the rest of the group, a set lunch at a typical Vietnamese restaurant in the city and then a couple of hours coach journey (including a comfort stop) to the embarkation ...
Sail Date: November 2019

