We were very interested in seeing Asia and this seemed like a good place to start. Embarkation was a breeze! Taken right to our suite. Huge! Lots of space. Didn’t have a balcony but did have large windows that lowered. Staff very welcoming from the moment we boarded and everywhere went went. Our favorite place to relax with a beverage was the spirit lounge/River cafe where we interacted with very ...
Unfortunately, it wasn't this time around. We booked this Scenic Grand Indochina and Luxury Mekong cruise months in advance, expecting a month-long of oriental charm and culture. It turned out a bureaucratic script, too rushed and with several unplanned and unpleasant situations. It started with a total lack of information and interactivity on the Scenic site. We didn't get the booking details and ...
Overall, the trip was absolutely amazing and exceeded our expectations in every way. The itinerary was perfectly curated, with the unique, special experiences incorporated into some of the excursions providing some particularly memorable moments. The transportation and logistics throughout were flawless. The hotel accommodations were all top notch, the Metropole and Raffles hotels were especially ...
We had been on a previous Scenic River cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam and since that was a first class experience, we decided to go on this cruise. This cruise along the Mekong River from Vietnam to Cambodia far exceeded our expectations. Our cruise Director, Mirko, who has a wonderful sense of humour, was so very helpful and caring both for his guests and his staff. It was obvious, from the ...
We have been with Scenic on numerous tours throughout the world. Scenic have always looked after us fabulously, everything is all inclusive, well catered, the best accommodation, and great guides. At the time of booking, the Scenic Eclipse had been held up with construction so we decided on this River Cruise (our first) in lieu of that. Our main goal was the Angkor Wat temple complexes.
This ...
Everything was top-notch about this cruise. The service was impeccable: everyone, and I mean everyone, treated you like the special customer you want to be, including much of the staff learning your name from the first day.
The food was consistently great, although not spectacular, and an good effort was made to make local food available at all meals. The variety and care taken on the ...
The tour of Ho Chi Minh was an educational enlightment and covered the atmosphere and energy of the city
Boarding and leaving the ship on completion of the tour was effortless and very easy
The ship and cabin was faultless and an integral part of the tour and well being associated with complete trip. Dining entertaining and services were an integral part of the atmosphere to the point ...
Cruise was everything expected, and then more. Excursions were very good and showed us examples of life along the Mekong as well as providing interesting dining, both on the ship and off. Local restaurants chosen provided a good selection of local oriented food. Guides were very knowledgeable and communicated information well. Provided local perspectives on historical events. Small groups made it ...
Have been recommended by out travel agent.
I was disappointed by the lack of respect for my gluten free and dairy product diet onboard.
Every day, every meal, I should ask if it is correct for me, but most of the time, answers were approximative. At the mid-time of the cruise , I started some gastrointestinal discomfort wich are lasting until the end of the cruise.The information have been ...
We booked the Scenic Luxury Mekong and Temple Discovery Cruise, which started with a flight from the UK to Vietnam, a night at The Intercontinental Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City and a few hours to explore Saigon (HCMC) before meeting the rest of the group, a set lunch at a typical Vietnamese restaurant in the city and then a couple of hours coach journey (including a comfort stop) to the embarkation ...