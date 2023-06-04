Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Sapphire

This is the first time on a Scenic River Cruise. It has to be the best cruise we have ever been on. When we got to the ship there were a lot of staff to great us and look after our luggage. We have sailed on a number of ocean cruises and on other river cruise. This was the best because the staff were so friendly and helpful, the excursions were great especially the tour personnel, the food was ...