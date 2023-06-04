"Pros - Service was generally good although at times restaurant staff showed signs of inexperience.Scenic have always advertised themselves as 'truly all inclusive' but the recent news suggests that for future cruises this will not be the case as flights etc will not be included...."Read More
Pros
Comfortable ship
Good service by all reception bar & waiting staff.
Cruise director worked hard to make things run as smoothly as possible under the circumstances
Cons
1 We were doing back to back cruises Lyon to Lyon & second one from Porto. Scenic in their wisdom booked us on a 640am flight from Lyon & had our transport booked for 345am
When we arrived at Lyon airport ...
So. Once again during the Summer Months we found ourselves cruising with Scenic River, this time on the South of France adventure. This is probably, just like Heineken, the best River Cruise Company in the world. This is not just because it is so inclusive with all your hopes and wishes catered for, but because the Crew and Staff are totally focused on you having a great holiday. In our own daily ...
This was our fourth cruise with Scenic and yet again we had an excellent time. Marius, the Cruise Director and Alexa our Butler were extremely friendly and helpful at all times. The meals in both the special restaurants were very good, an excellent time was had by all at those meals. The food in the main dining room was varied and appetising. The excursions were very varied, there was something ...
This was our 4th trip with Scenic. All before have been excellent. This one, on the Scenic Sapphire on the Rhône was well below par. The ship is unfortunately beginning to show its age. Firstly though, the staff, as always, were polite, friendly and hard working. However, a lot of things left a lot to be desired. On the first night we reported to reception that our shower was leaking through the ...
This is the first time on a Scenic River Cruise. It has to be the best cruise we have ever been on. When we got to the ship there were a lot of staff to great us and look after our luggage. We have sailed on a number of ocean cruises and on other river cruise. This was the best because the staff were so friendly and helpful, the excursions were great especially the tour personnel, the food was ...
From someone who knows Scenic well:
This is no longer a luxury experience.
Loose cabin light fittings (ceiling and bedside), leaky shower that left a large pool of water on the bathroom floor, televisions (in all cabins) that hadn't worked for weeks, white paint splattered all over the balcony chairs from recent redecorations, white paint on the balcony floor, dirty windows unwashed for ...
A beautiful ship with well appointed cabins. The crew kept the boat and our cabins spotless. They were friendly, helpful and courteous.
The food and drink reflected the cuisine of the Rhone. Fresh, delicious and plentiful.
Our cruise director was fun, effervescent and always took care of any special request or detail. We felt that we were well looked after.
The tours were outstanding ...
This was supposed to be a culinary cruise in one of the best wine region of the world. We were served ordinary food and cheap wines by unknowledgeable personnel. Even the cocktails were poorly executed.
We had an invited French chef on board for one dinner and it made all the difference from our roumanian chef.
It’s the end of the season and the dining room personnel seemed tired and ...
Having travelled by car throughout France for over 35 years and visited the places on the tour, this cruise gave us a totally different experience of places we thought we knew. For example the Popes Palace concert and dinner was fabulous and just for us. The city/town/places of interest tours with such knowledgeable guides took us to areas we would never have found. Absolutely brilliant.
We ...
We have cruised with Scenic several times over the years and our views maybe influenced by better times. That said we thoroughly enjoyed this trip but there were definite signs of "economising" and unless they careful they will just become one of the pack.
Pros - Service was generally good although at times restaurant staff showed signs of inexperience. The onboard entertainment was excellent ...