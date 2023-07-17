Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Ruby

We chose it as it was the best way to go to all the places we wanted to go and see all the most amazing places we did. Everything was planned out so well plus you get free time to do your own thing and spend more time looking around all the most beautiful buildings and quant little towns. there is so much to see and at least 4 different options to pick from every day, and if you decided to stay ...