Otherwise once on the ship it was truly a great experience and cannot complement the cruise director Renata enough she and the rest of the staff were wonderful.Once we got to Budapest the ship travelled up the Danube as far as possible and cruise started from there.
First Time Cruiser
Age 70s
Transfers from airport to and from was exceptional service.
Hotel in Prague was amazing perfect location on Wenceslas Square. Tour guides were fantastic……..the ship Ruby, very tired, wifi service needs improvement, it was terrible. The food was excellent, needs more choices. The so called butler service was really a waiter and needed much more training in both. Program director was a little too ...
My daughter & I thought it was a truly lovely cruise. Everything was excellent, the accommodation, the food, the excursions and especially the staff who were welcoming, friendly & very efficient. The ‘fitness room’ was very under equipped and we didn’t get the point of the Salt Spa! The layout of the public area of the ship meant that it was easy to mingle & get to know our fellow passengers & we ...
The experience with Scenic was outstanding from the food, staff and experiences. We were actually on the Danube tour September 23 from Nuremburg to Budapest. Unfortunately we had a difficult start due to flooding on the Danube. As the Ruby could not get from Budapest to Nuremburg we had to take a bus from Nuremburg to Budapest, long but given the several stops it was fine. Once we got to ...
Our cruise started in Bucharest, Romania, where we went on a four day tour of Transylvania before our cruise. this tour was very good and we highly recommend that people do this if you have the time. We visited some beautiful towns and castles in the mountainous centre of Romania. After returning to Bucharest, we joined the rest of the guests for dinner in the Marriott. The next day we were bussed ...
We chose this cruise to round off our European river cruises collection with Scenic. This was cruise number eight for us and we have thoroughly enjoyed every one of them. We were a bit spoilt by the first one as it was a cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam visiting several wonderful Christmas Markets along the way. The only thing missing was some festive snow. However, our cruise director came over ...
This would be our 4th cruise with Scenic and this time, to an area we'd not seen before. The trip down the Danube took us to seven different countries over 16 days, 5 of which we'd not seen before.
The river ports and inland sites we visited were interesting and the tour guides were great at giving background information and history of the city and country or the particular point of interest. ...
My wife and I wanted to return to Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna and Scenic offered this ideal river cruise. This was our first one with Scenic and truly every aspect of the cruise was All Inclusive. The attention of the crew was outstanding and amazingly quickly many of them named us. The cabin was extremely well appointed and for us the availability of a table for two in the restaurant ...
We chose this short cruise as a taster for river cruising having spent many outstanding holidays on ocean cruises. The crew were excellent. However, the Scenic Ruby built in 2009 and updated in 2019 is at best a 4 star ship. The decor is a matter of personal taste, so cannot objectively be criticised, however our panorama suite at £1,500 per night... was a huge disappointment. No amount of ...
We chose it as it was the best way to go to all the places we wanted to go and see all the most amazing places we did.
Everything was planned out so well plus you get free time to do your own thing and spend more time looking around all the most beautiful buildings and quant little towns. there is so much to see and at least 4 different options to pick from every day, and if you decided to stay ...
We chose Scenic as we had not travelled with them before and we had heard great reviews from previous travellers.
Food and staff on the Ruby were excellent. We missed specialist dining in designated restaurant - seems to have been cut out.
Lack of entertainment in evenings was very disappointing. There was a piano on the ship, it was never played. No library or games area for wet day ...