Cabins are well-designed, compact but comfortable and efficient, with bedside outlets on both sides and plenty of storage space. That includes big closets with inside drawers, a mini-bar and a safe, plus room under the bed to store suitcases. A 32-inch HDTV is linked to a Mac mini-computer for internet access and itinerary information. The beds, done up in Egyptian linens, are very comfy.
The best feature in 70 of the ship's 84 staterooms, all on the 200- and 300-numbered decks, is an enclosed "sun lounge" balcony that expands the living area. It has an electric-powered window that lets river breezes into the cabin and is a great spot for private lounging and castle-spotting. Two cabins on the ship are barrier free/wheelchair accessible, and one cabin per sailing is a guaranteed single. All stateroom bathrooms are sleekly designed with large, walk-in showers, adequate storage space, a good hair dryer and L'Occitane toiletries.
Standard Staterooms: Located on the lower level Jewel Deck, these 14 cabins are 160 square feet, with a window but no balcony.
Balcony Suites: Located on the Sapphire and Diamond levels, these 205-square-feet accommodations are the most common, with glass-enclosed walk-in showers.
Junior Balcony Suites: These cabins are 250 square feet, with a larger bathroom and tub.
Royal Balcony Suites: Spanning 315 square feet, these true suites have a seating and lounge area separate from the bedroom, plus a bathtub in the bathroom.
Royal Panorama Suites: These two cabins, located at the rear of the Diamond Deck, are the ship's largest accommodations at 325 square feet each. With floor-to-ceiling windows across two walls of the cabin, they include seating, a lounge area and bathtub but are closer than other accommodations to the ship engines.
Royal Owners Suites: This luxurious 520-square-foot suite will be added for 2019, taking the place of three smaller suites and resulting in the passenger count dropping by six.