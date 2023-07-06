The best feature in 70 of the ship's 84 staterooms, all on the 200- and 300-numbered decks, is an enclosed "sun lounge" balcony that expands the living area. It has an electric-powered window that lets river breezes into the cabin and is a great spot for private lounging and castle-spotting. Two cabins on the ship are barrier free/wheelchair accessible, and one cabin per sailing is a guaranteed single. All stateroom bathrooms are sleekly designed with large, walk-in showers, adequate storage space, a good hair dryer and L'Occitane toiletries.

Standard Staterooms: Located on the lower level Jewel Deck, these 14 cabins are 160 square feet, with a window but no balcony.

Balcony Suites: Located on the Sapphire and Diamond levels, these 205-square-feet accommodations are the most common, with glass-enclosed walk-in showers.

Junior Balcony Suites: These cabins are 250 square feet, with a larger bathroom and tub.

Royal Balcony Suites: Spanning 315 square feet, these true suites have a seating and lounge area separate from the bedroom, plus a bathtub in the bathroom.

Royal Panorama Suites: These two cabins, located at the rear of the Diamond Deck, are the ship's largest accommodations at 325 square feet each. With floor-to-ceiling windows across two walls of the cabin, they include seating, a lounge area and bathtub but are closer than other accommodations to the ship engines.

Royal Owners Suites: This luxurious 520-square-foot suite will be added for 2019, taking the place of three smaller suites and resulting in the passenger count dropping by six.