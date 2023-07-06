Scenic is one of the most inclusive of all the river cruise lines, with tips, shore excursions, airport transfers and beverages all in the fare. Drinks come at meals, from an in-room mini-bar stocked daily, and from the ship's bar that opens at 9 a.m. and runs until the last passenger leaves in the wee hours. There's also free shipwide internet, electrically assisted bikes, handheld GPS devices for enhanced sightseeing -- and even one small load of laundry.

Scenic Ruby doesn't skimp on little luxuries, either, from L'Occitane amenities and fluffy robes in the sleek bathrooms to Valrhona chocolates on pillows. The only onboard fees are for massage or hair salon services, extra laundry and a handful of the highest-end liquors and fancy Champagne.

Considering the small kitchen space that we observed on an optional galley tour, the culinary team does a fine job turning out fare for multiple dining options served in two main public areas, the Crystal Dining Restaurant and the Panorama Lounge & Bar. Choices are wide-ranging and, in addition to German-themed food that complements the cruise itinerary, include such European touches as plentiful cheese trays and fish selections, plus some Asian, vegetarian and vegan fare.

Attention to special dietary needs is impressive, complete with a personal consultation, special highlighted menus and labeled items, such as lactose-free muesli and yogurt and gluten-free choices. The free state-of-the-art coffee machine in the lounge is a shipboard favorite, dispensing tasty self-serve drinks that keep passengers coming back, 24/7, for more. The large selection of teas is also popular.

A no-public-announcements policy makes for a more relaxed cruise. Passengers stay abreast of goings-on via in-room TVs and big screens in the lounge. A long, open room with windows on both sides, the lounge is the heart of the ship, abuzz with activity day and night. Public spaces and cabins, meanwhile, are kept immaculately clean.

Shore excursions range from city, castle and vineyard tours to e-bike outings, with a bigger menu of active tours planned for 2019 after the ship's scheduled remodeling. A cruise highlight for us and many other passengers was a complimentary evening vocal concert, reached via motorcoach, in a baroque palace in Rastatt, Germany.

Though much time is spent sightseeing on shore with comparatively little left for shipboard relaxation, Scenic Ruby's onboard experience should be greatly enhanced in 2019 with the addition of a larger wellness center, "well-being" coach, onboard yoga and stretching classes and an innovative salt therapy lounge.