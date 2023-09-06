"Since all gratuities are handled by Scenic, disembarkation was extremely easy compared to other cruise lines.On the day of embarkation, the Scenic representative was stationed in the hotel lobby area to answer questions and organise transfers to the ship and deal with luggage...."Read More
KimboTraveler
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 125 Scenic River Scenic Pearl Cruise Reviews
This is a hard review to write. Everyting on scenic pearl was super : embarkation , crew, food cabin, excursions, transfers etc . Lovely bed linen , spacious balcony
But I wont use them again for two reasons :
1 i was told when I booked , in writing , that i would not have to sit with others at meals if we didnt want to. Not true. Sharing tables spoils our holiday for us , ...
We booked because of the itinerary but also because Scenic Market themselves as "5* All inclusive ultra luxury river cruising " it is not. The Suites are cabins and very "cozy ". The all weather balcony is not - ours flooded and it's the only seating area unless you sit on the bed! The food, especially dinner, was poor. The decor throughout the ship is mismatched and very dated and they seem to ...
Scenic delivers an "all inclusive" product that we really enjoy. Scenic booked our flights and pre/post cruise hotels, so all of our transfers were arranged. We were met by a Scenic representative at the Amsterdam airport, who escorted us to a waiting limousine for transport to the hotel. On the day of embarkation, the Scenic representative was stationed in the hotel lobby area to answer ...
This was our first European river cruise with Scenic and it was spectacular, as expected based on our experience from two prior land/river tours completed with Scenic in Africa and SE Asia. Although the Pearl is 13 years old, it is modern and comfortable with a terrific crew. The sunrooms attached to each balcony suite are very enjoyable on warm days and evenings. The option to open the large ...
We have just completed (August 2024) a 15 day Jewels of Europe River Cruise on the Scenic Pearl ship. By way of an overview, the Scenic team and experience once again were stellar making this trip memorable and enjoyable. Rating this trip a solid 4.7 out of 5, we will return for a future experience with Scenic River Cruises.
First a few tips:
1. This is a river cruise. Weather and water ...
We joined our ship in Amsterdam. We booked balcony suite so that we’d enjoy the scenery on the Rhine. After 3 days we were advised that we would stay in Mannheim as the river levels were too high to continue to sail safely. Our docking location was a scruffy car park and was worse due to another cruise ship being tied up alongside .
Pluses: food (good but small measures for food and especially ...
Our first cruise with Scenic on the Danube (which I wrote a glowing review on this site for in 2022, Amber ship) was amazing. This one, not so much. While high water can’t be controlled, the cruise line’s response and action can be. Scenic left us in the lurch. When we met other passengers later in Lucerne on a post cruise trip who'd been on the Rhine at the same time as us, we learned the, were ...
We had high expectations of our Scenic river cruise, which advertises itself as a luxury cruise line. The Pearl did not seem luxurious to us. The color scheme is very drab. Seating in the lounge is not comfortable. Similarly, our junior balcony suite was drab, with no seating in the room.
We used our Scenic Sun Lounge more than we expected to, but decided we prefer a more traditional balcony. ...
Every detail about this 15 day river cruise was perfect. An excellent staff and crew were amazing, the food was 10 star quality and the excursions were filled with interesting information delivered by wonderful guides. The scenery all along the route was outstanding! I highly recommend this cruise and this company.
We particularly enjoyed the wait staff in the lounge and restaurant - they ...
My wife and I are both in our early sixties and this was our first river cruise. I did a lot of research among the multiple companies and chose to go with Scenic. Best Choice !!! All was excellent from the ship, balcony suite on the sapphire deck, ships crew, food, drink, entertainment, excursions, people, and of course the weather.
Cant say enough about the crew. They all work very hard to ...