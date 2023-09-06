Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Pearl

We booked because of the itinerary but also because Scenic Market themselves as "5* All inclusive ultra luxury river cruising " it is not. The Suites are cabins and very "cozy ". The all weather balcony is not - ours flooded and it's the only seating area unless you sit on the bed! The food, especially dinner, was poor. The decor throughout the ship is mismatched and very dated and they seem to ...