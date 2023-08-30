Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Opal

We have taken 2 ocean cruises in the past. We didn't know what to expect on a river cruise. We had never heard of Scenic before. We booked the Charming Castles and Vineyards and will never travel with any other cruise line but Scenic. They exceeded our expectations. When they say luxury, they mean it. They also say to leave your wallet at home because you won't need to pay for anything ...