"There is something for everybody and if you don't want to participate you have the luxury of countless nooks and crannies to yourself on the ship, not to mention every room has a private balcony.The cleanliness, comfort, and atmosphere on the ship is fabulous and having a room butler simply enhances every aspect of that...."
1-10 of 169 Scenic River Scenic Opal Cruise Reviews
Had the most magnificent cruise in December the year on Scenic Opal for the Rhine Christmas Markets.
The cruise was 8 days which was just perfect for seeing the markets etc.
The food and customer service was outstanding and a big thank you to all the staff on this cruise.
Nothing is ever too much trouble
I did Budapest to Amsterdam July 2023 and this cruise in December was far ...
This was NOT a “5-star ultra luxury” voyage as promised. It was fine for what it was, just not what it was claimed to be.
Take our views with a grain of sale as you should all reviews. This was our first river cruise after dozens of ocean cruises on SeaDream Yacht Club and a few on Regent and Silversea. Perhaps a non-winter cruise would have been better.
To their credit, USA home office ...
Storm Boris impacted the cruise severely, so much so that we left it in Vienna, three days early. We felt very sorry for the crew and our fellow guests, many of whom were from Australia.
The cruise was booked when we were on the Scenic Eclipse in Sep-22 and we were wait-listed for the Royal Owner's Suite, which came available about a year ago. It's spacious, well appointed and was very well ...
This river cruise was 5 star, over the top, the best staff, the best food, the best excursions and the best entertainment. I don’t know where to start because everyday was an adventure and it was totally all inclusive. We certainly received more value than what we expected and I’ve never seen a ship run so smoothly. Every staff member helped each other and always had a smile. I know it was hard ...
We have been doing river cruises with Crystal, but with their exit, we did a lot of research to come up with something that we hoped would be close and ended up trying Scenic. For us, daily excursions, service/staff, food, and evening entertainment are most important. We ended up feeling like the Scenic staff were on par with Crystal (a 5 on a 5-point scale), but that was the only dimension where ...
This was our first river cruise. I would definitely recommend. The on board experience was amazing. Staff were awesome and the food was delicious. Our excursions were very well organized and informative. We did spend three days in Zurich prior to boarding. It was an unforgettable experience!! We had a balcony stateroom which was lovey. Nice to sit and have your morning coffee. The room was well ...
From the moment we walked into the ship we were made to feel like long lost friends. The cruise director gets us personally and was very welcoming. I cannot say enough about the excellent crew. They were fantastic, attentive and always willing to help. We had our choice of excursions to pick from daily. Everything was arranged for us and very enjoyable. The cruise was all Inclusive. All food, ...
Scenic staff work very hard to ensure that your cruise experience is a memorable one. The ship is spotless and the food is of excellent quality. The kitchen staff and waiters go out of their way to please you and attend to your dietary needs. The serving staff is very professional and utilize a 5 star serving style throughout the entire meal. As a suggestion, there could have been more authentic ...
Budapest to Amsterdam but we had to switch to the Opal in Nuremberg from the Emerald Sky due to low water. This was the first time the Scenic company had made such a switch upgrading the cruise. The Opal is a higher end ship compared to the Emerald Sky. More luxurious with larger rooms, a higher number of crew and different dining options. Our cruise director Dawn worked hard to arrange and ...
We have taken 2 ocean cruises in the past. We didn't know what to expect on a river cruise. We had never heard of Scenic before. We booked the Charming Castles and Vineyards and will never travel with any other cruise line but Scenic. They exceeded our expectations. When they say luxury, they mean it. They also say to leave your wallet at home because you won't need to pay for anything ...