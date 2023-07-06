  • Write a Review
Scenic Opal Review

Australian-owned Scenic has increased its European fleet to 10 vessels with the launch of two more "Space Ship" class vessels: Scenic Opal and Scenic Jasper. The name of the ship class alludes to the plentiful space onboard, both in public areas and in cabins. Two standout features are the ship's two pools -- a splash pool and a resistance swimming pool.

The 85 cabins range from 160-square-foot standard cabins with picture windows on the lower deck, to the two 475-square-foot Royal Panorama Suites. Butler service is provided for all cabins -- with more services provided for more expensive cabins. Cabins located on the middle and upper decks have "Sun Lounge" balconies where the top half of the floor-to-ceiling retractable window can be opened. All cabins have a complimentary minibar that is restocked daily.

In addition to the main, open-seating Crystal dining room, there is the small Italian alternative restaurant, Portobello's. Evening meals are served the Crystal dining room and another open-seating dining venue called Table La Rive, a private area of the main dining room where a six-course tasting menu is served with wine pairing. The River Cafe serves lighter bites all day. The main lounge is the Panorama and a smaller relaxation area is the al fresco Riverview Terrace at the bow of the ship.

Scenic's fares include all excursions, drinks throughout the cruise, use of electric onboard bicycles and gratuities.

About

Passengers: 169
Crew: 53
Passenger to Crew: 3.19:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 107

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Prague, Amsterdam, Basel, Paris, Vienna

Find a Scenic Opal Cruise from $3,598

More about Scenic Opal

Where does Scenic Opal sail from?

Scenic Opal departs from Budapest, Prague, Amsterdam, Basel, Paris, and Vienna

Where does Scenic Opal sail to?

Scenic Opal cruises to Zurich, Koblenz, Cologne, Amsterdam, Budapest, Vienna, Linz (Salzburg), Regensburg, Nuremberg, Prague, Rudesheim, Miltenberg, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Strasbourg, Baden-Baden, Paris, Durnstein (Krems), Heidelberg, Basel, Cochem, Dusseldorf, Arnhem, Antwerp, Passau, Bucharest, and Bratislava

How much does it cost to go on Scenic Opal?

Cruises on Scenic Opal start from $3,598 per person.
Scenic Opal Cruiser Reviews

An enjoyable cruise with a friendly and helpful crew. But with some reservations.

We chose Scenic for this cruise based on our expectations of the highest quality on offer given the reputation of Scenic and the price paid.Read More
ScottyandBelle

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Not a superior product

Do not choose Scenic over Viking!!Read More
76697669Vann

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Take this cruise!

Try Scenic first - you won’t be disappointed!Read More
Trooper135

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Great cruise

Definitely would recommend and will book again with Scenic.Read More
Fred7777

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

