The 85 cabins range from 160-square-foot standard cabins with picture windows on the lower deck, to the two 475-square-foot Royal Panorama Suites. Butler service is provided for all cabins -- with more services provided for more expensive cabins. Cabins located on the middle and upper decks have "Sun Lounge" balconies where the top half of the floor-to-ceiling retractable window can be opened. All cabins have a complimentary minibar that is restocked daily.

In addition to the main, open-seating Crystal dining room, there is the small Italian alternative restaurant, Portobello's. Evening meals are served the Crystal dining room and another open-seating dining venue called Table La Rive, a private area of the main dining room where a six-course tasting menu is served with wine pairing. The River Cafe serves lighter bites all day. The main lounge is the Panorama and a smaller relaxation area is the al fresco Riverview Terrace at the bow of the ship.

Scenic's fares include all excursions, drinks throughout the cruise, use of electric onboard bicycles and gratuities.