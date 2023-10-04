Our cabin
Photo Credit: Retired traveler 1957
Our ship
Photo Credit: Retired traveler 1957
Budapest at night
Photo Credit: Retired traveler 1957
Vienna private concert
Photo Credit: Retired traveler 1957
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
124 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Amazing
"The bikes on the boat also needed more maintenance luckily we didn't have any trouble with our bikes but others did, broken pedals, electrics not working properly.The bikes were a big plus to us and rather disappointing when numbers had to be cut as not all bikes working properly...."Read More
Busta77 avatar

Busta77

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 124 Scenic River Scenic Jewel Cruise Reviews

Almost; but not quite

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
ReefAddict
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second cruise with Scenic. Our first on the Scenic Sapphire a few years ago was absolutely FAULTLESS! Outstanding! Score 11/10. For this cruise we would rate8/10. The cabin was as comfortable, the crew was excellent with exceptional personal service for everyone. Excursions offered were of a wide variety to suit everyone and definitely did not disappoint. What did disappoint ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Very Disappointed

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
Maverick2
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having spent a lot of time reviewing several river cruise companies, we were very much looking forward to this 14 night cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam from 7-21 August 2024. To make it special we booked the Royal Owners Suite, so it was quite costly! From the very start we were, to say the least, very disappointed. On arrival in Budapest airport we had to wait over 30 minutes for our private ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Excellent cruise, highly recommended

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
Retired traveler 1957
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We just came back from our 15 day cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest on the Scenic Jewel. I’ll start with the good points. The crew was absolutely fantastic. Everyone from housekeeping to the captain greated us with a smile every single time we met. The crew made sure we had everything we possibly needed and more. The excursions were great, 4 or 5 offered per port. They had e-bikes on ship which ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Jewels of Europe May 29 2024 Jewel and Jade

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
Rumrunner52
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise report Boarded the Scenic Jewel on May 29 in Budapest Room was very nice Found all the staff to be very friendly and always seeming to be in a happy mood, they always had a smile on their faces. The cleaning staff was great, room was always cleaned to high standards. The serving staff in the Crystal Dinning Room were pleasant and always helpful. The food was wonderful, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Loved our experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
Clarisse
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We loved our river cruise, we are seasoned large ship cruisers, this was 1st time river boat…enjoyed the attention, the food, the ease of embarking and disembarking, the tours involved lots of walking some found that difficult. Evening entertainment could be livelier for the younger crowd..we did the land pkg first…the hotels were excellent our guide Tim was a joy, very attentive. Made the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Very disappointed

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
Coco168
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Scenic Cruises has advertised itself as Ultra luxury cruises with butler services to all guests. I have traveled with other cruise companies many times, so I was excited to try out Scenic River Cruises. Unfortunately my experience was nothing luxurious. First at all, butler service is non-existing to lower deck floor suites. The so called butler only came and greeted us on the first day. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Definitely not what we expected since our last year's cruise with Scenic

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
suzie987
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I chose this cruise as we throughly enjoyed our Christmas Cruise on the Rhine last year, it was so fantastic that when a sale came up on the River cruises I booked another one expecting the same level of service as before. This was not the case, first we received an email that our ship had been changed, not a problem. Then the day that we are to board we received another email ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Amazing staff

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
2marz
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Wanting to avoid the health issues of some of the larger cruises, I chose this cruise because it was advertised as a small ship with not too many passengers. My travelling partner and I were told by our agent that there would be about 80 passengers. There were 180 passengers aboard ship. The staff was magnificent, always smiling, always wanting to go the extra mile except when it came to illness. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Lovely crew

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
ScottishRunner
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Every evening meal was both to look forward to and to enjoy whilst in the restaurant : especially Portobello. Hard working , friendly and always approachable folk in the Restaurant ( one of us coeliac ) and really helpful Cruise Director and Assistant. Lack of water in the Danube caused us to have two unexpected bus transfers , but well done and fabulous hotel in Budapest . All tour guides ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

A Tale of Two Spaceships

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

User Avatar
OldNerd
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We recently completed a 15-day river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, and, well, some good and some bad. As to the bad, it likely put us off Scenic enough that we won’t cruise with them again. This was not our first cruise, but it was our first river cruise. Realizing that river cruising differed from ocean cruising I watched a lot of videos, so got a pretty ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Find a Scenic Jewel Cruise from $3,510

Any Month
Other Scenic River Ship Cruise Reviews
Scenic Crystal Cruise Reviews
Scenic Crystal Cruise Reviews
Scenic Aura Cruise Reviews
Scenic Jasper Cruise Reviews
Scenic Opal Cruise Reviews
Scenic Pearl Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.