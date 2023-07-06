The next category up is the Junior Suite (250 square feet). But don't be deceived by square footage; the major upgrade in these cabins is the bathrooms, which feature high-sided bathtubs, small showers (likely half the size of the showers in balcony suites) and expanded sink/vanity areas with actual mirrored cabinets for extra bathroom storage. The desk area has slightly more space, as well as an extra small table. However, the closets are not as wide as in the deluxe balcony cabins. If you have no use for a tub and don't mind a bit of tight bathroom storage, save money and stick with the deluxe balcony.

We have similar feelings about the top two suite categories. The Royal Panorama Suites (there are two at 325 square feet) are the corner suites and the largest. Each has windows on the aft wall, as well as a sun lounge on the side; a sitting area with a couch across the cabin; and a large bathroom with a larger shower but no tub. These are technically a lower category than the Royal Suites (300 or 315 square feet), which have more cohesive sitting areas and long, skinny bathrooms with the most cabinet space, tubs and small showers. However, the balcony is definitely smaller than in the Panorama Suite. If you aren't going to use the tub or have a cocktail party in your cabin, and if you're not scared of a little early-morning noise as the ship ties up or the occasional fume (the occupant on our cruise smelled nothing), we think the bigger balcony, extra windows and bigger shower make for a better experience. (To be fair, pricing is not all that different between the two cabins.)

Royal and Junior Suites receive extra perks: afternoon fruit skewers, pre-dinner canapes and post-dinner petit fours. Royal suite passengers also receive airport transfers by private vehicle, upgraded bathroom amenities and $300 per couple in onboard credit.

There's one single cabin (number 224) that's essentially half a balcony suite, but it still has the full-size closet, balcony and bathroom. With the shades open, it's cute and cozy; pull the blackout curtains, and you might be a bit claustrophobic. Cabin 302 is the one wheelchair accessible cabin. It's identical to a junior suite, but it has a larger entry door and a modified shower with a fold-down seat and a grab bar. (To accommodate this, the tub has been removed.)

All passengers are entitled to butler service (there are four butlers onboard), but services increase for the higher-end cabins. Butlers in all cabins will shine your shoes, arrange shore excursions or spa appointments, and bring you drinks. Additionally, passengers in balcony cabins can have butlers arrange cocktail parties and bring early-morning tea or coffee. Danube Deck passengers can order room service breakfast and get two pressed items daily. In the Royal suites, the butlers will unpack and repack your bags, offer free laundry and pressing, serve you meals in your cabin whenever you wish, draw you a bath and deliver a morning newspaper.