"Three meals a day are included on the boat with one in a restaurant on the day visit to Vienna.Entertainment was provided on three evenings from local ensembles and included Leder dancing...."Read More
Clearviewing
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 165 Scenic River Scenic Jasper Cruise Reviews
This river cruise and Company exceeded our expectations. The food was amazing, with a chef's recommendation every evening. The wine paired with the evening meal was from the region. Breakfast and Lunch had so much choice, including ordering off a menu. The food not only looked great it tasted great! The excursions were led by knowledgably guides and left promptly at the stated time of ...
The crew treated everybody as a VIP. Our cabin was spotless, the food was wonderful and the trips offshore were so interesting and well organised. Every member of the crew had a smile on their face. We appreciated the butler service and enjoyed our nightly treats and also the breakfast in our room as we travelled through the Iron Gates Gorge. The cabin was fitted with a range of technology ...
The cruise was great staff was fantastic other than the “ butler”. Never got service from him for our requests. For example I asked for ice the first night and never got it. The butler service is over hyped.. I had a few other requests I made but never got what I asked for.
The excursions were very enjoyable other than the one with the tour guide being sick and coughing the whole tour. Most of ...
Nice ship, great crew.
Thankfully, the entertainment was better than the last year or so, since they ended all the pianists. We were lucky enough to have “cover enrichment manager” (Niall) who was an excellent singer and gave a couple of great evening performances, as well as running 3 quiz evenings & playing music.
Service on board is generally very good, although the cruise director did ...
In April I sailed on a 7 day Danube river cruise which my family calls an “appetizer” trip to eastern European countries I’ve never visited. My onboard experience is rated as a "5".
Booking the trip through Scenic was a problem so only a 2.
Overall, the trip was very enjoyable. The onboard service was fantastic. The staff were friendly, professional and helpful. There was plenty of ...
I would love to give this cruise a five--and if it was just about the onboard experience I would. However, my experience with trying to book through Scenic was less than satisfactory.
Recently, I took the Scenic River Cruise Black Sea Explorer. Because of a glitch in the onboard online system, I was unable to respond to the requested review.
The onboard service was exemplary. Each crew ...
I would have rated this a 5 overall, except the last day of our cruise and the transfer to Bucharest was disappointing and insulting. We disembarked and then endured a three hour drive to Bucharest where we wasted the day driving in traffic in circles in the city. We got off to see the spring palace which was not all that interesting and the guided rushed, spoke in monotones and could not have ...
None of the experience with the ship, shore excursions or food can make up for having the 14 day cruise planned from Budapest to Amsterdam terminated after 7 days and then being left in an unplanned city with no assistance The Danube had been rising over the first few days and then at dinner on day 5 we were told the cruise would end 36 hours later in Passau, we were all to vacate the ship by 8 am ...
We are well seasoned travellers, just returned (December 2023) from a 15-day Christmas Market river cruise aboard the Scenic Jasper. By way of an overview, if you would like a pampered, truly all-inclusive vacation-where you honestly feel valued then stop reading this review and book your Scenic experience now. Scenic set the service, value and experiential bar that competitors strive towards. ...
First time cruisers, wanted to do this cruise for years, decided to go up-market since we liked the idea of a smaller boat.
Transfer arrangements worked well, all we had to do was be at the appointed time and place. Balcony cabin was more spacious than we expected and well designed with plenty of storage. Excellent sound insulation between cabins. Bed very comfortable and bigger than ...