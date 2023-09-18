Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jasper

The cruise was great staff was fantastic other than the “ butler”. Never got service from him for our requests. For example I asked for ice the first night and never got it. The butler service is over hyped.. I had a few other requests I made but never got what I asked for. The excursions were very enjoyable other than the one with the tour guide being sick and coughing the whole tour. Most of ...