Entertainment & Activities

The main public area and gathering point for the cruise director's briefings and port talks is the Panorama Lounge, situated forward on the Diamond Deck. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a mixture of sofas, chairs and stools, and tables of different heights, it's a light, airy room that typifies Scenic's boutique style. Two futuristic coffee machines, with flashing lights and a platform that automatically raises different sized cups up to the nozzle, flank each side of the entrance. Available 24/7, they serve a variety of coffees including cappuccino, latte macchiato and espresso macchiato, plus hot chocolate. There are quality Eilles tea bags and loose teas and -- to cheer the hearts of tea-lovers who often have to contend with warm water for their beloved brew -- a boiling water dispenser and proper tea pots. Furthermore, on-the-go drinkers will like the disposable takeaway cups. Biscuits and sweet treats are available throughout the day.

Modern artworks are dotted around the lounge, which leads to the bar and small dance floor. The bar, with stools and cafe-style tables, incorporates the ship's trademark glass and mirrored surfaces. There is a daily featured cocktail and non-alcoholic mocktail, plus a regular bar menu, and the knowledgeable bartenders also mixed other drinks on request. The bar includes barista-service coffee.

Outside the lounge is the Panorama Terrace, with chairs and tables, which is a delightful spot. Differing from earlier Scenic ships, it can now be fully enclosed with floor-to-ceiling glass so it can be used in all weather. From here, stairs lead up to the Sun Deck.

Organised entertainment is low-key, and Scenic Jasper doesn't have in-depth daytime lectures -- probably because so much is always happening outside with the wide choice of shore excursions. On our cruise, the chef gave a couple of cookery demonstrations. When the riverboat is sailing, talks highlighting passing sights and historic buildings are available through the Tailormade device. It's a very nice feature because passengers who are interested can listen in, while those who want peace and quiet won't be disturbed by live broadcasts through a PA system.

A singer/pianist performs in the lounge before and after dinner (and sometimes during the day). On our cruise, he played an extensive repertoire, invited requests and got people on the dance floor in the evening. Outside entertainers also come onboard, and a highlight was the charming couple who demonstrated the Viennese waltz and gave a lesson for passengers who wanted to have a go -- which was equally entertaining for those watching. There was also a crew show, relatively rare on river ships. The majority of sketches were fun and light-hearted but one, where a crewmember played a sight-impaired person, was in poor taste.