Scenic Jasper Review

4.5 / 5.0
151 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Jeannine Williamson
Contributor

Scenic Jasper is Scenic's 11th "Space Ship" -- so called because of the higher-than-average amount of space dedicated to public areas. The 169-passenger ship carries fewer guests than many river vessels, which typically have up to 200. As a result, public areas such as the lounge and atrium are larger.

Scenic offers an upmarket and very comfortable cruise experience, set against the backdrop of an ultra-modern ship. The vessel comes with plenty of bells and whistles, not least an all-inclusive pricing policy that really does cover everything. That means excursions, tipping and all drinks -- including wines and Champagne -- are covered by the cost of your cruise. The only extras you'll pay for are spa services and laundry, and the latter is free for top-category passengers.

The icing on the cake is that all passengers have personal butlers, who perform ever more services as you go up in cabin categories. The 85 cabins come with a stocked minibar that is replenished daily and high-tech fixtures and fittings that will appeal to gadget lovers, but may baffle others.

Scenic started life as a coach tour company (Scenic Tours), and this heritage is reflected in the quality of the shore excursions. Called Scenic FreeChoice, the daily programme includes a choice of activities, either guided or self-led with the help of hand-held and recently upgraded GPS Tailormade devices that contain a variety of suggested walking tours for each port and background information on points of interest. These sophisticated devices allow passengers to personalise free time based on their interests and preferred pace; they can also be used while touring on the ship's fleet of bicycles. In addition to the usual city tours, daily excursions also feature active outings such as evening concerts and 40.23-km (25-mile) bike rides, which go beyond the usual sedate walking tours offered by other lines. The "Scenic Sundowner" is a new cultural experience where passengers enjoy a cocktail to toast the days' end at picturesque locations, such as Austria's UNESCO-listed Wachau Valley.

Scenic Jasper's cool decor, which wouldn't be out of place in a boutique hotel, reflects the hands-on touch of Karen Moroney, wife of Scenic Founder and Chairman Glen Moroney. Think one giant wooden apple on the cruise director's desk, modern art dotted here and there and the expansive use of gleaming chrome and glass -- and you get the idea.

There are six onboard dining options -- a high number for a river vessel -- ranging from fine dining to extensive buffets and an excellent, mostly vegetarian, light lunch option.

This fresh-looking line has broken the traditional mould of river cruising and will appeal to people looking for an upmarket experience, as well as younger cruisers and first-time passengers who want an all-inclusive cruise.

Pros

All-inclusive pricing covers everything from open bar to tipping

Cons

Trendy decor and high-tech gadgets won't appeal to everyone

Bottom Line

Contemporary river cruising with no added extras

About

Passengers: 169
Crew: 53
Passenger to Crew: 3.19:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 138

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Prague, Amsterdam, Passau, Paris, Basel

Fellow Passengers

With its roots Down Under, Scenic has historically attracted Australians, but with increased marketing in the U.S. and U.K., a growing number of Americans, Brits and other English-speaking nationalities are coming aboard. The typical demographic of river cruising is 55-plus; however, with its modern image, selection of tours aimed at active passengers and its all-inclusive nature, Scenic is well placed to buck the trend and attract a younger crowd.

Scenic Jasper Dress Code

The ship has a relaxed, easygoing vibe. There is no special dress code, and none of the formal nights you get on ocean cruises. For dinner, smart casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate. Many passengers up the sartorial ante for the captain's welcome and/or farewell dinner, albeit this tends to be smart casual, rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits. Bring suitable sports gear if you want to ride the bikes, exercise in the gym or splash in the pool.

More about Scenic Jasper

Where does Scenic Jasper sail from?

Scenic Jasper departs from Budapest, Prague, Amsterdam, Passau, Paris, and Basel

Where does Scenic Jasper sail to?

Scenic Jasper cruises to Budapest, Vienna, Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Miltenberg, Rudesheim, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, Prague, Linz (Salzburg), Passau, Durnstein (Krems), Koblenz, Heidelberg, Basel, Strasbourg, Zurich, Baden-Baden, Brugge (Bruges), Bratislava, Cochem, Dusseldorf, Arnhem, Antwerp, and Brussels

How much does it cost to go on Scenic Jasper?

Cruises on Scenic Jasper start from $4,520 per person.
Scenic Jasper Cruiser Reviews

Doesn't Meet the Hype

We sailed from Budapest to Amsterdam on Scenic Jasper departing April 24, 2023. We were very excited about our first river cruise. It was a lovely experience.Read More
L2Y2

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Scenic is over-hyped and over-rated

We sailed on Scenic Jasper from Budapest to Amsterdam in late May 2023.Read More
Bazza99

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Great service and off boat trips

friends who enjoy scenic cruising.Read More
Ianryan785

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

The experience was beyond our expectations. We enjoyed every minute.

We hope to do another river cruise in the future and it will definitely be with Scenic.Read More
LizzyD1958

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Scenic River Fleet
Scenic Ruby
98 reviews
Scenic Diamond
78 reviews
