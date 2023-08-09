The Scenic Jade in Amsterdam
Evening cruise to see city ligh To of Budapest
Scenic Jade travelling down the Rhine River
Scenic Jade coming into moor up
Featured Review
Overwhelming, beyond anything we’ve ever experienced
"On returning home having spent $40k on a once in a lifetime experience it was good to be able to say we got our money’s worth.But it was so much more, the quality of the ship, the food, the room, the guides, the ever present staff...."Read More
Pj230869mw avatar

Pj230869mw

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Scenic River Scenic Jade Cruise Reviews

Great Trip - Rhine Highlights with Switzerland

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
JayBear2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on the Jade with the Scenic Rhine Highlights with Switzerland Extension. This was our third river cruise with Scenic, the first on the Danube – Nurenburg to Budapest, and the second on the Seine with Highlights of Normandy. We thoroughly enjoyed this trip. We have high expectations with Scenic, and again, they delivered. The land portion of the tour in Switzerland was great. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

5th Scenic River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
jrhouser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 5th cruise on Scenic river cruises. They have never disappointed us on any of our cruises. Our cruise director, is the very best in the business. This had been our third cruise with him, and each one has been great. By the 2nd day on the ship it seemed like most of the staff knew us by our first name. Every staff member from the ships crew, cleaning staff, wait staff, etc. always had ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

A great trip for us

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
MikeAli
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our first time on any sort of cruise. We had a great time. Room was a good size and having the small deck open to the sides was a nice feature. Sitting in the evenings watching the world go by was very relaxing. The crew kept the common areas spotless day and night. The food was amazing. The serving staff made every effort to get to know you and anticipate your needs. The enrichments and tours ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

No more SCENIC for this couple

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
Scenic disappointment
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The cruise director was rude, unhelpful and continuously spoke of himself over the loudspeaker. Was not able to see that the first week of the cruise his entertainment person was drunk on duty. There were not enough chairs on top deck and drinks were only served up there once, meaning you had to walk downstairs, order your drink and go back up. Carpet was lifting in dining room and lounge. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

First class cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
lindybelle
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is the second time cruising with Scenic. Last year we did a five day Danube cruise as a taster as we had never been cruising before. We did lots of research and eventually plumped for Scenic. Whilst not necessarily the cheapest it was genuinely "all inclusive" . The reviews we read suggested this company's cruises ticked all our boxes. We were not disappointed. The cruise is pure luxury, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Another Scenic food fest.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
Crossword123
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A most enjoyable cruise with the usual fair selection of interesting Scenic Free Choice options. The transfers to the visits all worked well. Particularly memorable were the multiple windmills, the amazing Fabrique des Lumineres and the stunningly beautiful Keukenhof Gardens. Our cabin was quite small but adequate and the balcony was useful except when the view was totally blocked by an ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Disappointing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
Sean1961
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruse taken was the "Treasures of the Rhine" not "Danube Discovery" the ships were swooped over due to low water levels on the Danube, but the name of the ship is correct. We have cruised with Scenic twice prior and have to say on both previous occasions the cruise, the ship and the staff were all excellent, hence why we had no reservations in booking with Scenic again. On arrival at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Magical trip through Europe by river

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
Bridget Booysen
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We heard that Scenic was a great trip to do and we wanted to try a river cruise instead of a sea cruise. We also wanted a cruise that was all inclusive and did not have a lot of people on board. The cruise was amazing with beautiful sights to see as we traveled along the river. The crew were very helpful and nothing was too much for them to do for us. The food was beautifully presented and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Wow, just Wow

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
Wntrnfla
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Luxury crusing at its best. Although our tour was booked on the Jewel, we actually sailed on the sister ship the Jade, due to prior water level. On arrival we were greated by friendly staff that quickly became like family. The rooms are spacious and beds are top quality. Our personal butler, cabin steward, bar staff, wait staff, activities crew members and all others behind the scenes were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

15 Days of pampering

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

User Avatar
FGC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have travelled with Scenic on five occasions now and never been disappointed. The level of attention they apply before, during and after the cruise is outstanding. From pre-cruise accommodation to airport transfers to baggage management, to reception, to extremely attentive, but fuss free staff - nothing but ticks. We splashed out on a Royal Panorama Suite - right at the back of the ship and it ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

