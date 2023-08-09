Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jade

This was our 5th cruise on Scenic river cruises. They have never disappointed us on any of our cruises. Our cruise director, is the very best in the business. This had been our third cruise with him, and each one has been great. By the 2nd day on the ship it seemed like most of the staff knew us by our first name. Every staff member from the ships crew, cleaning staff, wait staff, etc. always had ...