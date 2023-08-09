"On returning home having spent $40k on a once in a lifetime experience it was good to be able to say we got our money’s worth.But it was so much more, the quality of the ship, the food, the room, the guides, the ever present staff...."Read More
1-10 of 132 Scenic River Scenic Jade Cruise Reviews
We sailed on the Jade with the Scenic Rhine Highlights with Switzerland Extension. This was our third river cruise with Scenic, the first on the Danube – Nurenburg to Budapest, and the second on the Seine with Highlights of Normandy. We thoroughly enjoyed this trip. We have high expectations with Scenic, and again, they delivered. The land portion of the tour in Switzerland was great. Our ...
This was our 5th cruise on Scenic river cruises. They have never disappointed us on any of our cruises. Our cruise director, is the very best in the business. This had been our third cruise with him, and each one has been great. By the 2nd day on the ship it seemed like most of the staff knew us by our first name. Every staff member from the ships crew, cleaning staff, wait staff, etc. always had ...
Our first time on any sort of cruise. We had a great time. Room was a good size and having the small deck open to the sides was a nice feature. Sitting in the evenings watching the world go by was very relaxing. The crew kept the common areas spotless day and night. The food was amazing. The serving staff made every effort to get to know you and anticipate your needs. The enrichments and tours ...
The cruise director was rude, unhelpful and continuously spoke of himself over the loudspeaker. Was not able to see that the first week of the cruise his entertainment person was drunk on duty. There were not enough chairs on top deck and drinks were only served up there once, meaning you had to walk downstairs, order your drink and go back up. Carpet was lifting in dining room and lounge. ...
This is the second time cruising with Scenic. Last year we did a five day Danube cruise as a taster as we had never been cruising before. We did lots of research and eventually plumped for Scenic. Whilst not necessarily the cheapest it was genuinely "all inclusive" . The reviews we read suggested this company's cruises ticked all our boxes. We were not disappointed. The cruise is pure luxury, ...
A most enjoyable cruise with the usual fair selection of interesting Scenic Free Choice options. The transfers to the visits all worked well. Particularly memorable were the multiple windmills, the amazing Fabrique des Lumineres and the stunningly beautiful Keukenhof Gardens.
Our cabin was quite small but adequate and the balcony was useful except when the view was totally blocked by an ...
The cruse taken was the "Treasures of the Rhine" not "Danube Discovery" the ships were swooped over due to low water levels on the Danube, but the name of the ship is correct.
We have cruised with Scenic twice prior and have to say on both previous occasions the cruise, the ship and the staff were all excellent, hence why we had no reservations in booking with Scenic again.
On arrival at ...
We heard that Scenic was a great trip to do and we wanted to try a river cruise instead of a sea cruise. We also wanted a cruise that was all inclusive and did not have a lot of people on board.
The cruise was amazing with beautiful sights to see as we traveled along the river. The crew were very helpful and nothing was too much for them to do for us. The food was beautifully presented and ...
Luxury crusing at its best. Although our tour was booked on the Jewel, we actually sailed on the sister ship the Jade, due to prior water level. On arrival we were greated by friendly staff that quickly became like family. The rooms are spacious and beds are top quality. Our personal butler, cabin steward, bar staff, wait staff, activities crew members and all others behind the scenes were ...
We have travelled with Scenic on five occasions now and never been disappointed. The level of attention they apply before, during and after the cruise is outstanding. From pre-cruise accommodation to airport transfers to baggage management, to reception, to extremely attentive, but fuss free staff - nothing but ticks. We splashed out on a Royal Panorama Suite - right at the back of the ship and it ...