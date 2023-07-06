All staterooms have superior queen beds and a three-option pillow menu. Beds are covered with duvets. The amenities are standard through all cabins and include electronic safes, minibar (restocked daily with preferred beverages) and iPod docks. Every cabin has a stubby tub chair in front of a writing desk, but only the two largest cabin categories have any other seating.

Cabins decor is soothing and sand-colored with wood-patterned veneer and off-white paper on walls. Matching veneer appears on the closet doors and nightstands. Behind the beds are varying styles of ash-colored or gold and black patterned cushioned headboards. Carpeting in the cabins is a check of black, sand and beige.

The Samsung flat-screen TVs in each cabin offer several live news channels, 16 satellite specialty music channels and a separate choice of artists that runs from Sinatra and Gershwin to T. Rex. There are also a few dozen theatrical films, with an unusual variety: Quentin Tarantino's bloody "Inglorious Basterds," "Roman Holiday" and the classic "Casablanca." All are free, as is the Wi-Fi, which offers an adequate signal.

Also provided in a closet for all passengers are walking sticks, large umbrellas and earplugs, though the ship's construction largely negates the common cabin-next-door sounds and hallway noises. The bathrooms are adequately large, and showers have three spray heads, including an overhead "rain sprinkler." The shower stall also has an overhead spotlight that changes colors at a variety of frequencies. All cabins come with hair dryers, bathrobes and slippers. Bathrooms each feature an illuminated makeup mirror and L'Occitane toiletries.

All cabins also have adequate closet space for a 14-night sailing, considering that the casual atmosphere means there's no need for dressy pieces. There are long and short shelves within the closets and two drawers in one of the two nightstands. Shelf space in the bathroom is at a minimum, but there's shelf real estate above the mini-desk counter in the main cabin. The bed is raised high enough to allow storage of suitcases beneath it.

The vessel's electricity is 220V, necessitating European (two-pin) socket adaptors and perhaps a power converter. The ship doesn't supply either. There are more than a half-dozen European sockets and one Australian socket in each cabin, plus a combo 120-220 socket in each bathroom.

Lighting is excellent -- six recessed spots overhead, a small lamp and pin reading spots on each side of the bed. (The largest staterooms have additional wall sconces.) In the bathroom, the large mirror is bordered with lights, and there are overhead spots. The makeup and shaving mirror is also illuminated.

There are minor differences between various suite categories. The Junior (250 square feet) and Royal (315 square feet) categories (totaling eight cabins) have full-size bath tubs, plus shower stalls. The largest staterooms, the two Royal Panorama suites (325 square feet), do not have tubs. The Royal and Royal Panorama suites also have seating areas that include loveseats and occasional chairs. These suites also have larger TVs and true desks, rather than a counter that sticks out about 10 inches. All balconies have two special touches. A floor-to-ceiling glass door and three glass panels separate the cabin from the balcony. After opening the door, you can slide the three sections in and then fold outward, opening the entire cabin to the balcony. Additionally, the balcony has a floor-to-ceiling, lightly tinted window. The push of a button lowers the top half of this window, providing a refreshing breeze, even if the ship is docked.

All balconies have room for two rattan padded chairs each and a tiny table (but no loungers). The Royal Panorama suites do have somewhat larger balconies than the ship's standard 11 by 2.75 feet (about 30 square feet).

All cabins have butler service, with minor variations. One of the four butlers will shine shoes, take care of having two items a day pressed at no charge, deliver drinks from the ship's only bar and deliver breakfast. There's no breakfast service for the Standard (smallest) cabins.

Additionally, the three largest cabin categories -- Junior, Royal and Royal Panorama suites -- get daily delivery of skewers of fruit, pre-dinner canapes and post-dinner petit fours. In the Royal and Royal Panorama suites, butler service includes Champagne on arrival, unpacking and packing of luggage, unlimited free laundry and pressing, and delivery of the newspaper digest. Occupants in these highest cabin categories also get a 100-euro (about $136) credit in the "wellness" area, which seems like it was a total afterthought. There's a masseuse onboard.

Every cabin has a temperature-control dial and fan speed choices. Paralleling the sheer curtain across the glass wall to the balcony, there is an efficient blackout curtain.

There is a single accessible cabin, and the ship has a small elevator that travels between the two higher passenger decks and the deck featuring the Crystal Dining Room and Panorama Lounge and Bar. It does not reach the top deck.