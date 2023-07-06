  • Write a Review
Scenic Jade Review

4.0 / 5.0
119 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall

Scenic Jade offers the intellectually curious passenger a fine sampler of excursions along more than 700 miles of waterways, from Amsterdam to Budapest. It's a 14-night history class, taught at a gliding pace where the events took place. The Scenic philosophy is that, while life onboard the ship is relaxed, the passengers (169 maximum) book for the enrichment of shore excursions, either guided by able locals or a clever device that offers recorded, GPS-sensitive presentations. The device includes narrated tours for 18 port calls and hundreds more brief comments along the river route.

Additionally, each passenger receives an annotated route map, plus Scenic's own 430-page lavishly illustrated paperback guidebook about the itinerary.

Parent company Scenic terms voyages on its "space ships" as "luxury river cruising," and to that end, the vessel has some notable pluses:

About 85 percent of its cabins have balconies boasting a go-the-extra-mile innovation: floor-to-ceiling glass panels that can be manoeuvred to fold flat, opening the whole cabin to the balcony.

The vessel is uncommonly vibration free and quiet, largely because its twin engines are on rubber mounts. While we motored on the Danube, I couldn't hear the engine even when I could hear the conversation of two men fishing from a boat 30 yards away. There's a sliding scale of butler service to every cabin.

The vessel carries electric-power-assisted bicycles to encourage passengers to join guided shore tours or pedal off on their own. While there are other, smaller touches that live up to Scenic's luxury billing, there's also one significant shortcoming -- the food and its presentation. The menu promises more than the galley delivers, and hot items are often little more than room temperature.

But that's not a deterrent to Scenic loyalists; the company reports that nearly 50 percent of passengers book again with the company after a trip. And Scenic has also made a name for itself by offering one of river cruising's most inclusive products, with gratuities, airport transfers, shore tours and beverages built into its fares. That means not only will you learn something about Western Europe on this cruise, you won't be presented with a hefty bill at vacation's end.

About

Passengers: 167
Crew: 50
Passenger to Crew: 3.34:1
Launched: 2014
Shore Excursions: 82

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Amsterdam, Paris, Budapest, Prague

Fellow Passengers

Founded in Australia, Scenic markets only in English-speaking countries. The typical mix of passenger nationalities is 40 percent from Australia, 25 percent from the United Kingdom, 25 percent from Canada and about 10 from the U.S. (but the American segment is growing quickly).

Roughly 90 percent of Scenic's passengers are between the ages of 55 and 75, with an average of 68. About half are retired, and the cruise line reports the typical passenger is a homeowner who takes at least one international trip per year. This average traveler has an income of more than $150,000 and/or a net worth greater than $1 million.

Scenic Jade Dress Code

Because much of the voyage takes place off the ship on walking or bike tours, passengers tend to wear comfortable clothing, such as shorts, polo shirts or sleeveless tops for women.

In the Panorama Lounge and Bar, the only indoor gathering place on Scenic Jade, slacks and collared shirts or blouses are the norm. Occasionally, men wear blue jeans, but T-shirts bearing messages are seldom seen anywhere on the ship.

The cruise line suggests the amorphous "resort casual" -- but no shorts -- at dinner, served in the only dining room. However, because older folks tend to favor a dressier look, some men do wear blazers (and even ties) to dinner, and some women can be found in cocktail dresses.

There are two occasions when everyone tends to dress up: the fixed-menu dinners in Portobello's and La Rive.

Find a Scenic Jade Cruise from $3,698

Any Month

More about Scenic Jade

Where does Scenic Jade sail from?

Scenic Jade departs from Amsterdam, Paris, Budapest, and Prague

Where does Scenic Jade sail to?

Scenic Jade cruises to Amsterdam, Cologne, Rudesheim, Miltenberg, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Vienna, Budapest, Paris, Antwerp, Arnhem, Durnstein (Krems), Prague, and Passau

How much does it cost to go on Scenic Jade?

Cruises on Scenic Jade start from $3,698 per person.
Scenic Jade Cruiser Reviews

Lacking in Luxury

Scenic Jade had none of this. Some people on our cruise said they have been on previous Scenic river cruises and that the standard has definitely dropped off.Read More
TLC Would Be Good

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Faultless cruise - totally exceeded our expectations

Food is always a major part of cruising and on the Scenic Jade was no exception.Read More
Pcfrog

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Great cruise, shame about the travel.

Well, first of all, we did not cruise on Scenic Crystal but on Scenic Jade. Obviously this website has not caught up with the late change.Read More
Beau Block

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

A First-timer's Review of the Scenic Jade

And two days after we boarded the Jade, we received an email from Scenic notifying us of the change in boarding location—a little late.) We did end up boarding the Scenic Jade.Read More
loriva

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

