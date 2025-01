Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Gem

The staff is amazing and the cruise ship is very clean. What was disappointing is the food and a lack of activity The ship is very small so if you’re not doing an activity is absolutely nothing to do on the cruise ship and there’s no activity during the day The snacks that they have between lunch and dinner is stale There is no creativity with the meals. It’s very repetitive and it’s very ...