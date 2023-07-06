All the cabins on the Diamond and Sapphire decks have private Sun Lounge balconies, which have been cleverly built so that the floor-to-ceiling glass windows can be fully closed or opened to waist height to let in fresh air and sunshine.

All cabins have safes, mini-bars and televisions, which screen movies, port talks and safety videos. The cupboards have lots of well-conceived storage space. The spacious bathrooms have large shower stalls, with plenty of hot water at any time of the day or night and a generous selection of L'Occitane products, which is replaced daily.

While all cabins are called "suites," only the Royal Balcony and the Royal Balcony One-Bedroom suites are true suites, with a bedroom and living room separated by a wall.

Standard Suite: Located on the Jewel Deck, these 160-square-foot suites have large picture windows and similar furnishings and amenities to the Balcony Suites.

Balcony Suite: Located on both the Sapphire and Diamond Decks, these 205-square-foot suites feature a full-length Sun Lounge balcony and are larger than the standard cabins on Europe's river cruise ships. Guests in the Diamond Deck-level suites can order breakfast in bed.

Cabin 301 is a Deluxe Balcony Suite that has a modified bathroom with personal assistance fittings for the mobility impaired. The Sun Lounge balcony is the same size as other Balcony Suites but part of the Sun Lounge glass has been replaced by the ship structure.

Deluxe Balcony Suite: Located toward the front of the ship on both the Diamond and Sapphire Decks, the 225-square-foot Deluxe Balcony Suites offer an extra 20 square feet of space over the Balcony Suites.

Royal Balcony Suite: Located in prime position toward the front of the Diamond Deck, this 305-square-foot suite has a bedroom and lounge area, luxurious oversized bathroom and Sun Lounge balcony off the bedroom.

Royal One-Bedroom Suite: Located at the rear of the Diamond Deck and offering panoramic views from the back of the boat, this true suite is 455 square feet. There is a separate lounge and dining area, separate bedroom and luxurious oversized bathroom.

Every single cabin has a butler who shines shoes, brings morning tea or coffee, handles laundry service and delivers room service. Diamond Deck and Junior Balcony Suite passengers can also arrange for their butler to bring breakfast to their suites and press (complimentary) two pieces of clothing per day. All the butlers are both friendly and very professional and the service adds an extra feeling of personal luxury to the trip.