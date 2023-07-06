Scenic Gem is the smallest of Scenic's "Space-Ship" fleet. It is specifically designed to sail all along the Seine River from Paris right into the port of Honfleur at the mouth of the river; many of the other river cruise ships must dock upriver and transport their passengers to Honfleur by bus. Catering to 128 passengers, it is one of the most spacious ships on the Seine, in terms of the ratio of number of passengers to the size of the ship. It always feels like there is plenty of room onboard.
Scenic Gem delivers the same all-inclusive luxury experience as all the other Scenic river cruise ships, including butler service; a wide choice of complimentary drinks; spacious, well-designed rooms with private Sun Lounge balconies with sliding-glass window; all shore activities and tipping/gratuities.
Shore activities are diverse with excellent guides, whose tours are accessed via an ingenious Tailormade GPS system with headphones. These same devices provide interesting insights into the riverside landscape and ports for self-guided tours.
The level of service is excellent, and the staff is always friendly and professional. The atmosphere is calm and low key, and no announcements over the loudspeaker interrupt your voyage. The ship's motor is also whisper quiet. The decor is unobtrusive.
Scenic Gem caters to cruisers of all ages, although most passengers tend to be over 50. Clientele is multinational, including Australian, British, Canadians and Americans. Programs and announcements are in English.
During the day, the dress code is casual and comfortable, and passengers are strongly advised to dress in layers and to be prepared for rain at any time. Umbrellas are provided in each cabin. Guests tend to dress up for evening drinks and dinner, with women wearing smart casual dresses or pants and a blouse and men wearing jackets, collared shirts and slacks. Ties are not necessary.
Just about everything is included in a Scenic Gem cruise: unlimited beverages, butler service, shore excursions, e-bikes, airport transfers, gym, Wi-Fi, tips and gratuities. Only absolute top-shelf drinks, hair salon and spa treatments are extra. The onboard currency is the euro.
Drinks, including Champagne, can be enjoyed free throughout the day. Complimentary mini-bars are restocked daily.
