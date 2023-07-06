Scenic Gem delivers the same all-inclusive luxury experience as all the other Scenic river cruise ships, including butler service; a wide choice of complimentary drinks; spacious, well-designed rooms with private Sun Lounge balconies with sliding-glass window; all shore activities and tipping/gratuities.

Shore activities are diverse with excellent guides, whose tours are accessed via an ingenious Tailormade GPS system with headphones. These same devices provide interesting insights into the riverside landscape and ports for self-guided tours.

The level of service is excellent, and the staff is always friendly and professional. The atmosphere is calm and low key, and no announcements over the loudspeaker interrupt your voyage. The ship's motor is also whisper quiet. The decor is unobtrusive.