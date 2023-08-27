"Yvonne the cruise director is sensational at holding it all together with great humour and a zest to make our stay the best holiday one could expect for an all inclusive cruise
Our Junior suite was a perfect size and well looked after by Petia.Chose the cruise after seeing Getaway on TV and thought a it’s be great to spend some time in one area without unpacking
The cruise exceeded our expectations from the staff to food and quality and choices of excursions including electric bikes!..."Read More
This was a relaxing cruise. Great staff, very good food, congenial fellow passengers. The age tended to skew to the 70s, very few under 60. There were quite a few people from Canada and the US. Scenery along the riverbanks was unremarkable but weather was good.
We were able to embark early and lunch was available. On the last day we had to be out of our cabins by 8:30 but could hang around ...
We recently got off the Beautiful Bordeaux cruise on the Gironde, Dordogne and Garonne rivers on the Scenic Diamond. It was an outstanding experience. We tasted the wines and whiskey of the region. We had two Scenic experiences which were a quartet in the barrel room of a winery and a private viewing of a light show in a retired submarine facility. Both were special. The best part though for us ...
Disappointed in this cruise. Sailed last year on Scenic and it was excellent. This year did not live up to our experience or expectations. Had to call Scenic to get final schedule. This also happened last time.
Pick-up from train station did not happen as stated. Phone number we were given did not work. Had to ask Avis to call a number for us. We were told driver was held up in traffic, which ...
We boarded the scenic Diamond in Bordeaux for a wonderful eleven days around the Bordeaux wine region. Our cabin was a balcony cabin on Diamond deck. We didn't make much use of the balcony, as it was so hot on there, due to all the glass. Opening the door to the balcony switches off the cabin's air conditioning and it was too hot not to have the air conditioning on. On slightly cooler days, it ...
The welcome at Bordeaux Airport was friendly and professional. The first coincidence was in the taxi - One of the ladies who shared it with us was living in the town in which my partner was brought up. The surprises continued as we boarded Scenic Diamond and were offered a suite upgrade which we gratefully accepted. The suite was spotless and the beds were comfortable. The balcony - with the ...
This was our first river cruise. In fact it was our first major cruise. We didn't know what to expect. If we had any expectations from the itinerary, then they were exceeded. The crew were magnificent and could not have done more. From our own butler to bar and restaurant staff all our requests were met with politeness and efficiency. The cabin was more than comfortable and kept clean to a a ...
Scenic swamp you with marketing propaganda, even the cruise director continues to plug how good they are but they are pretty standard and not much different from the other lines we’ve been with. The staff are all keen to please but some were sadly incompetent. Maybe they’d be better later in the season. Service was cheerful but slow, even though they claim a higher staff-to-passenger ratio than ...
We chose this cruise as we particularly wanted to see the light show at the old submarine base and also wanted to visit Remy Martin. We also wanted to do several french wine tastings which this cruise also gave us the opportunity to do.
My husband really enjoyed the visit to Remy Martin. The best winery visit was Chateau Lagrange. Very good tour and organised wine tasting. on the other hand the ...
After the Douro, the Seine and the Rhone, the Garonne etc. are a disappointment - ugly brown water (clean apparently) and rather dull landscape - not until you get out into the vineyards does it start to get pretty. Also some of the towns are a bit sad - the back streets of Libourne, for example, are to be avoided - full of beautiful but neglected, derelict houses and weeds pushing through the ...
We chose this cruise because it was an area of France which we had always wanted to visit. We have sailed once before with Scenic on the Rhine and four times with the sister Company Emerald. We have always been very happy with the service we have received. The cabin was an adequate size for us and was kept extremely clean by our attendant. The food and drinks package was also very good. The ...