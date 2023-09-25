"I can't say enough about how Scenic handled the situation: the cruise line did an excellent job with the transfers, modifying the excursions, and housing us at the hotel.The ship had propeller problems from the first night which meant transferring the passengers to a hotel for two nights, and then returning to the ship to continue the cruise...."Read More
Our second Scenic cruise (first river cruise). Pros: The food was terrific (this is Scenic's strong suit), and the ship was very comfortable. The massage therapist and spa service was world-class -- literally top 10 of a lifetime. The butler-drawn bath was a high point. We're pretty independent and like to peel off from excursions, and the cruise director was great with facilitating this. ...
We took the 14-day “Jewels of Europe” cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. TL;DR: Scenic is advertised as “ultra-luxury;” our view was rather that it was good, maybe even very good at times, but not great. However, the pre-cruise experience was, in a word, horrific.
THE GOOD: We cannot sing the praises of the crew and staff high enough: friendly, with smiles to greet you. The always-cheerful ...
Truly enjoyed this 7 day river cruise, we wished it was longer.
Debarking was quick and easy. Our cabin was ready by 1:00 p.m.
Cabin was comfortable, plenty of storage, the bathroom large. Our butler, Goran was fabulous.
Breakfast and lunch buffets were fine. Breakfast had a chef preparing items to your liking.
Lunch had a different theme each day and a chef preparing different ...
Where do you start what a fabulous cruise this was and our first one. From morning till night there is something planned for you mostly off the boat and a few occasions entertainment came on board. The staff are second to none they are friendly, courteous, helpful and great value to the boat from the Captain down to the crew. The food is amazing breakfast, lunch, dinner, room service, snacks in ...
This was our 1st river cruise and we didn't really know what to expect. Scenic staff were very friendly and helpful right from the moment we got off the plane until we left the ship. We felt like royalty. We had a deluxe balcony room and it was very nice. There was an adequate amount of storage. We were surprised at how big the bathroom was. People do not generally dress up very much for ...
Expected more from Scenic, having travel with them before, the river cruise was a disappointment. The accommodations were adequate but had a distinctive smell of antiseptic trying to cover up mold or mildew. The dining was nothing special or exciting though it was interjected with local fare and wines. The staff was efficient and helpful including the front desk and wait staff (best part of the ...
This was an awesome cruise. The crew members made the experience exceptional, from the dining department to the housekeeping. The only thing I noticed was there should have been more recognition for the deck and engineering Department. I would take into account the older age of the guests and consider the hight of the chairs in the lounge also the dinning chairs that have the sides makes it a ...
We have always wanted to do a river cruise and the Rhine River cruise of 8 days seemed perfect. We arrived in Zurich the day before the cruise left, which we would recommend. Scenic found us the lovely hotel. The pick up to take us to the Basel, Switzerland departure was very well organized. We had a lovely welcome when we arrived on board the ship by cruise director, Richard. He was amazing. ...
We heard Scenic offered a level of luxury and service that just did not deliver. We selected this cruise due to the itinerary and timeframe. Their guide communication system just flat out does not work but they insisted on continuing to use it. This was very frustrating and wasted considerable time. They need to go back to the VOX system used by other cruise lines.
The excursions were very ...
023 Scenic Cruise from Basel to Amsterdam
DEPARTURE DATE 25/9/2023
COMMENTS.
My wife and I have recently returned from completing the tour above and offer the following thoughts your consideration.
We completed our first ever river cruise in 2022 with Emerald, going from Amsterdam to Budapest. We enjoyed it very much and therefore decided to cruise again. This year the date of a ...