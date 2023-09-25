Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Scenic Crystal

This was our 1st river cruise and we didn't really know what to expect. Scenic staff were very friendly and helpful right from the moment we got off the plane until we left the ship. We felt like royalty. We had a deluxe balcony room and it was very nice. There was an adequate amount of storage. We were surprised at how big the bathroom was. People do not generally dress up very much for ...