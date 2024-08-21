Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Azure

This was our first cruise with Scenic and we would definitely cruise with them again. The travel arrangements went well and were were met at the airport. We were taken to our suite as soon as we arrived and the amenities in the cabin were shown to us. The cabin was large with plenty of storage and we were very comfortable. the only niggle was that we could have done with a little more space in the ...