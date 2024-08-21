"We chose this cruise again as last year my husband contracted Covid on our first day and we had leave the ship and go into quarantine so we missed the first half of the cruise.Scenic Azure staff were amazing, helping us find a hotel for our quarantine and organizing our return to the ship...."Read More
The Scenic experience was outstanding and by far the best river cruise experience I have had and I have been on a number.
It was totally inclusive - food, drinks including premium brands, all excursions and NO tippng. There were even added special events like the exclusive concert at an amazing cathedral in Porto.
The staff, including the crew, were amazing - very pleasant and welcoming, ...
This was our first cruise with Scenic and we would definitely cruise with them again. The travel arrangements went well and were were met at the airport. We were taken to our suite as soon as we arrived and the amenities in the cabin were shown to us. The cabin was large with plenty of storage and we were very comfortable. the only niggle was that we could have done with a little more space in the ...
Our third Scenic experience has proved to be the best. The compact size of Scenic Azure gives us a sense of belonging. The food and wine were second to none but the stars of the show are the crew. From the Captain down, friendly, dedicated and totally professional. All our needs were not only met but, in so many cases, anticipated. The relaxed pace of the cruise and the quality and variety of the ...
The three parts of the cruise - Lisbon, Riverboat & Madrid were well worth the cost. The crew on the ship were outstanding - they seemed to get joy after making us happy ! The biggest downside was the transfer from Porto to Madrid. The exit from the ship was flawless (The ship's crew even assisted in doing the checkin for the flight with Iberia and printed boarding passes to received stress - ...
This is our second river cruise with Scenic. They are wonderful. The staff can't do enough for you. It is top class all the way. Checking into the cabin is easy and efficient. Checking out was just as easy as they made all transfers and arranged for transportation depending on where you needed to go.
The food on Scenic is excellent as well as the wine. There was always a white and red wine ...
Not quite as good as last Scenic river cruise I went on about 10 years ago but still very good. All the crew were so friendly and helpful - I don't know how they manage to keep it up day after day! The food and drink was absolutely excellent, including for my vegetarian daughter. The crew managed to put on reasonable entertainment for a small ship. There was an excellent range of ...
Starts out with a night at the dock in Porto and hardly gets better from there. The locks are interesting and the history is intriguing. The food is average, at best, as an example the halibut I had had this evening, was not fresh. We have docked at two fuel stations across from the actual town. We’ve had two nights where we’ve had to close off our balcony because they’ve rafted with another ship. ...
Our first river cruise and we were so pleased that it was with Scenic on the Azure. We booked the Royal One-Bedroom Suite as we appreciate having the views, space, and solitude before and after tours. We were greeted by Butler Phillip in a very professional and friendly manner. No, we don't require unpacking or lots of extra attention, but having champagne and the flowers in our room was a nice ...
We booked a 10 day river cruise with the Scenic Azure with the three day extensions with the Lisbon & Madrid. We had the best vacation one can only dream about. Those who have been on the Douro with Scenic Azure will understand why this is a short version review.
Ana was our guide for both the Lisbon and Madrid extensions and was so very knowledgeable and understanding with all the guests who ...
A picturesque and interesting, all inclusive, seven day day cruise, including navigation through some of Europe's biggest locks and stunning river valley scenery.
Daily excursions were varied and the tour guides were extremely knowledgeable and interesting.
On board the menus were varied and the food delicious. There were suggested wine pairings every day, which were a good way to ...