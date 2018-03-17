Our time in Myanmar was fantastic.
Having a day in Yangon prior to the tour was beneficial and we were rested and saw some different sites to those included.
The hotels prior to and after the cruise were excellent
Our tour guide, Tin Pa Pa Min was the best. She looked out for every hidden opportunity and was full of fascinating information.
On board Scenic Aura the staff were ...
This is a great way to see and experience Myanmar and to learn more of its history and its peoples. Scenic have wonderful people in their crew and as their Tour Guides. All locals and keen to educate about their culture. The Scenic Aura accommodates maximum 44 in 22 cabins (all more suites than rooms) and on our trip we had 33 pax and 38 crew. Could we be more pampered? The Inle Lake extension to ...
If you are considering Myanmar as a destination I would highly recommend it. The country is beautiful and it's people friendly. We felt totally safe and welcome at all times. The Scenic Aura was up to Scenic's usual standards. Everything was fantastic with the attention to detail and extra touches making it even more special. Our cabin was large with a sitting room and electric full length glass ...
I had no expectation of the cruise before departure. Embarkation and disembarkation were very well processed. The entire cruise went like clock-work.
The ship was very clean and cabins, restaurants, lounge are well configured. The cabin was meticulously set out. There was nothing that was missing. All facilities were catered for.
Dining areas were well equipped and dining staff were ...
Myanmar on the Scenic Aura
21st Mar 19 -8th Apr 19
We have been on 3 previous river cruises with Scenic. The trip to Cambodia and Vietnam (see my previous review) was so good that we thought it could not be beaten. But the 18 day to Myanmar (including land addition) equalled, if not surpassed, that trip.
It really was difficult to find any ‘niggles’ so I’ll concentrate on the ...
More tourists should experience the culture and delightful people in this Country which needs to improve its economy and it infrastructure. The Scenic experience is second to none and the cabins, dining and services on the tour were exceptional. Many of our friends don’t know much about Myanmar and are now very interested in visiting this Country and are looking at a Scenic cruise down the ...
I'd been to Burma 21 years ago on business. And got arrested. And met the General running the country. But that's another story.
What I saw then made me want to return. So pleased I did, with my wife this time.
We are Scenic regulars and appreciate the fact they make a holiday effortless. And so it was this time on our Road from Mandalay on Aura. Yes, the song is road TO Mandalay - but we ...
This cruise of the Irrawaddy in Myanmar was mind blowing amazing! First of all the setting of such a beautiful untouched country that few people have seen was very cool. This was my third river cruise and second scenic cruise. But after this experience my husband and I are scenic for life. First of all the people have working for them are first rate! From the captain down to the people who clean ...
The Scenic Aura should not be compared to the Space Ships operating on European waterways as some reviewers seem to do. Scenic have done really well creating this experience in Myanmar which is a difficult country to operate in. True, the build quality of the Aura is not the same as the European river boats, however you soon won’t notice because you’ll be under the charm of the excellent crew. ...
Watched a travel programme hosted by Ray Martin(Australia) and it just switched on a light in our heads. It appealed to us and we just had to see Myanmar(Burma). We arrived in Yangon and immediately was greeted by our Tour Rep ( Sai San) who was very warm and friendly and very knowledgeable about the history of the city and country. The "boat" and our cabin was absolutely fantastic. The food was ...