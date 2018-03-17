Washing clothes in the river taken from Scenic Aura
Photo Credit: Holway
Teppananyati dinner on board. REALLY GOOD!
Photo Credit: Holway
A typical mooring for Scenic Aura
Photo Credit: Holway
Our suite #303
Photo Credit: Holway
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
25 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-10 of 25 Scenic River Scenic Aura Cruise Reviews

Myanmar and Irrawaddy Cruise

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
Robyn Mac
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our time in Myanmar was fantastic. Having a day in Yangon prior to the tour was beneficial and we were rested and saw some different sites to those included. The hotels prior to and after the cruise were excellent Our tour guide, Tin Pa Pa Min was the best. She looked out for every hidden opportunity and was full of fascinating information. On board Scenic Aura the staff were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

We are in awe of the Aura. Wonderful small river boat.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
aljud
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This is a great way to see and experience Myanmar and to learn more of its history and its peoples. Scenic have wonderful people in their crew and as their Tour Guides. All locals and keen to educate about their culture. The Scenic Aura accommodates maximum 44 in 22 cabins (all more suites than rooms) and on our trip we had 33 pax and 38 crew. Could we be more pampered? The Inle Lake extension to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Fantastic Cruise of Myanmar

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
Julie1331
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

If you are considering Myanmar as a destination I would highly recommend it. The country is beautiful and it's people friendly. We felt totally safe and welcome at all times. The Scenic Aura was up to Scenic's usual standards. Everything was fantastic with the attention to detail and extra touches making it even more special. Our cabin was large with a sitting room and electric full length glass ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Best cruise ever!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
Tapdog
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I had no expectation of the cruise before departure. Embarkation and disembarkation were very well processed. The entire cruise went like clock-work. The ship was very clean and cabins, restaurants, lounge are well configured. The cabin was meticulously set out. There was nothing that was missing. All facilities were catered for. Dining areas were well equipped and dining staff were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Probably the best holiday we have ever had

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
Holway
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Myanmar on the Scenic Aura 21st Mar 19 -8th Apr 19 We have been on 3 previous river cruises with Scenic. The trip to Cambodia and Vietnam (see my previous review) was so good that we thought it could not be beaten. But the 18 day to Myanmar (including land addition) equalled, if not surpassed, that trip. It really was difficult to find any ‘niggles’ so I’ll concentrate on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Great experience

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
SusanTowle
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

More tourists should experience the culture and delightful people in this Country which needs to improve its economy and it infrastructure. The Scenic experience is second to none and the cabins, dining and services on the tour were exceptional. Many of our friends don’t know much about Myanmar and are now very interested in visiting this Country and are looking at a Scenic cruise down the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Only two faults

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
Balloon Man
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I'd been to Burma 21 years ago on business. And got arrested. And met the General running the country. But that's another story. What I saw then made me want to return. So pleased I did, with my wife this time. We are Scenic regulars and appreciate the fact they make a holiday effortless. And so it was this time on our Road from Mandalay on Aura. Yes, the song is road TO Mandalay - but we ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Best River Cruise I have ever done!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
rfoss1977
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This cruise of the Irrawaddy in Myanmar was mind blowing amazing! First of all the setting of such a beautiful untouched country that few people have seen was very cool. This was my third river cruise and second scenic cruise. But after this experience my husband and I are scenic for life. First of all the people have working for them are first rate! From the captain down to the people who clean ...
Read More

Response from FionaB, The Scenic Team

Dear rfoss1977, Thank you for your review and so happy to hear you had an absolutely amazing cruise along the Irrawaddy and you are 'Scenic for life' now. We take pride in our staff and are...

Sail Date: March 2018

Scenic Aura Excels On The Irrawaddy

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
Russell Stephens
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Scenic Aura should not be compared to the Space Ships operating on European waterways as some reviewers seem to do. Scenic have done really well creating this experience in Myanmar which is a difficult country to operate in. True, the build quality of the Aura is not the same as the European river boats, however you soon won’t notice because you’ll be under the charm of the excellent crew. ...
Read More

Response from FionaB, The Scenic Team

Dear Russell Stephens, Thank you for your wonderful review and great to hear you had a fabulous time in Myanmar on board Scenic Aura. It's great to hear that you found our staff friendly...

Sail Date: March 2018

Fantastic

Review for a Asia Cruise on Scenic Aura

User Avatar
Rochford
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Watched a travel programme hosted by Ray Martin(Australia) and it just switched on a light in our heads. It appealed to us and we just had to see Myanmar(Burma). We arrived in Yangon and immediately was greeted by our Tour Rep ( Sai San) who was very warm and friendly and very knowledgeable about the history of the city and country. The "boat" and our cabin was absolutely fantastic. The food was ...
Read More

Response from FionaB, The Scenic Team

Dear Rochford, Thank you for your review from your cruise on board Scenic Aura and great to hear that you found the ship and suite fantastic as well as enjoyed the excellent food. I'm sorry...

Sail Date: March 2018

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Scenic River Ship Cruise Reviews
Scenic Sapphire Cruise Reviews
Scenic Sapphire Cruise Reviews
Scenic Opal Cruise Reviews
Scenic Spirit Cruise Reviews
Scenic Tsar Cruise Reviews
Scenic Pearl Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.