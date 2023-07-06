A luggage storage space is tucked beneath the bed. There are plenty of 220-voltage outlets and USB ports in the built-in desk and bedside cabinets. The flat-screen televisions have multiple channels (CNN, Discovery Channel, BBC World, HBO, National Geographic, etc.) and a strong roster of classic, blockbuster and current Oscar Award-winning movies.

The suite is awash in natural light and well-lit with recessed lighting throughout. The exterior wall is floor-to-ceiling windows facing the river. The cabin's window treatments are two adjustable shades, one for privacy allowing natural light to filter through and a blackout shade for nighttime. In the sitting room, part of the cabin that has a couch, coffee table and small desk, is a convertible balcony with a table and chairs. In this area that Scenic calls a Sun Lounge, the window lowers, thus creating an open-air balcony. The Sun Lounge balcony can be separated from the cabin's living space by accordion-style, sliding glass doors. It is pleasant during the day to sit listening to shore birds and the Irrawaddy River rippling below the boat (evenings get buggy so close the windows as there are no screens).

Scenic beds are composed of two twin mattresses that are individually adjustable with a remote control to raise your head and back and support your knees at varying heights or lie flat. Pick your perfect pillow from an extensive pillow menu.

The walk-in closet is more like a dressing room. There are plenty of shelves and built-in drawers (one with a large safe). Lots of sturdy wooden hangers are provided along with a hair dryer and laundry service bag. An automatic light switches on upon entering the closet; there's also a floor-length mirror. A shoe tray has men's and women's slippers to wear while lounging in Scenic bathrobes. Walking sticks and an umbrella are tucked in the corner. Inside the closet is a big, stocked mini-bar, complete with a bottle opener, corkscrew, wineglasses and Pringles potato chips. The mini-bar's contents can be customized to your beverage tastes and it's all included.

The bathroom is equal parts function and luxury. Two can navigate the well-lit space easily at the same time without bumping into one another. Pocket doors close off the toilet from the large sink vanity area and walk-in shower. The sink is surrounded by multilevel storage space allowing for easy storage and access to toilet kits and frequently used items like toothbrushes. The mirror is large and its lighting complementary for makeup application. And, there is an illuminated makeup mirror. Water pressure in the spacious walk-in shower is just the right strength for the rain shower and body jet, as well as a handheld shower wand. There's a clothesline in the shower. Plush bath towels are plentiful. The dual flush toilet saves water. L'Occitane bath products are provided, as is a glass bottle of fresh water daily, recommended for brushing your teeth.

Butlers are available to deliver meals, pick up laundry and bring books from the ship's library to read in bed.

Balcony Suite: There are two of these suites, both located on the first deck. One is 258 square feet and the other 301 square feet. Both have comfortable living space and a Sun Lounge balcony spanning the length of the suite.

Deluxe Suite: There are 16 of these 344-square-foot suites with private, full-length Sun Lounges balcony. These suites are located on the first, second and third decks. Each has an elegant bathroom with a large vanity basin and separate toilet and shower.

Grand Deluxe Suite: Located on the third deck, there are two of these 430-square-foot suites with outdoor balcony sun lounges. They offer more space, extra impeccable service and additional thoughtful touches. There's a separate lounge and dining area, walk-in wardrobe and oversized bathroom with separate shower and toilet. Delivered to the room each day are fresh fruit skewers in the afternoon, canapes before dinner and petits fours after dinner. Passengers receive complimentary, two garments pressed per day and first invites to the chef's special Teppanyaki Dinner.

Royal Panorama Suite: These two 753-square-foot suites located at the front of the ship on the third deck are Aura's largest and most luxurious accommodations, promising extra pampering service and amenities. These include complimentary, unlimited washing and pressing of garments, private airport transfers to hotels, welcome aboard Champagne room amenity and $100 per couple onboard credit. Delivered to the room each day are fresh fruit skewers in the afternoon, canapes before dinner and petits fours after dinner. Passengers receive the first invites to the Teppanyaki Dinner. Occupants lounge on the spacious, private terrace with outdoor Jacuzzi and day bed. The posh suite's floor plan has a separate lounge and dining area, walk-in wardrobe and oversized elegant bathroom with a separate toilet and shower.