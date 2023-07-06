From the shore excursions and the luxury ship's detailed design to its high-touch service and cuisine, everything about the Scenic Aura is imbued with Myanmar authenticity. All the chic suites have balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows framing Irrawaddy River views, with tasteful, comfortable furnishings and personal butler service. Most of Scenic Aura's cabins are larger than those on Scenic European river ships. Aura's pool is a good size and surrounded by lounge seating.

Scenic Aura staff–passenger ratio is nearly 1:1. This is because Scenic Aura is a smaller ship compared to Scenic's European river cruise ships, where the passenger-to-crew ratio is generally 1:3. The Aura crew's genuine desire to make passengers comfortable, enjoy and embrace their country is heartfelt. Trips on the Irrawaddy can be very humid or hot depending upon the month you cruise, so it's refreshing to receive a thirst-quenching beverage and cool face cloth after a walking tour. How about "sleepy tea" before bedtime delivered to your cabin? A book recommendation from the ship's library that further answers questions you posed on the excursion? They will think of what you want before you do.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours recommends that passengers have a "good level of fitness" and be in "good physical condition" in order to fully enjoy the excursions, which usually require a fair amount of walking. There are no docks along the sandy, and sometimes steep, shoreline of the Irrawaddy River. With staff standing by to assist if needed, passengers disembark the ship by walking on sturdy, custom-built platforms stretching from the ship's deck to the riverbank. Expect several, more than 100-step stair climbs to hilltop Buddhist temples; rides on local transportation such as small boats (called sampans), horse-drawn carriages and tuk-tuks; and walks through villages along dirt streets lined with traditional thatch-roofed homes, workshops and stupas.

While many river cruise operators have pulled out of Myanmar due to recent political events, Scenic is committed to continuing its Irrawaddy River cruises. Built in Yangon, Scenic Aura was designed specifically for cruising the Irrawaddy River's shallow waters. Launched in 2016, nearly 100 percent of Aura's crew consists of locals. Scenic has developed strong, grassroots supportive relationships with the region's riverfront communities. These things and more, account for how the company consistently delivers a magical cruise experience in Myanmar.