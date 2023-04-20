Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Amber

Do not pick this cruise line for your river cruise in Europe. This is not 5 star service; at best 1 or 2. The staff was rude and not helpful at all. We never saw our butler. We found that the staff was “put off” if you asked for anything. I have travelled all over the world and I was so disappointed. You are better off going on Royal Carribean and save yourself 5k. The food was not good; no ...