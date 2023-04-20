Would have given 5 stars but for the last day. The beginning of the cruise was excellent, extremly well organised. The staff are very helpful, can’t do enough to help. The Butlers introduce themselves and ensure that they understand your needs. The standard of the food is amazing, with an excellent choice. The waiting staff are very attentive, friendly and professional. Nothing is too much ...
This was our first river cruise and we seem to have set a VERY high bar! We usually travel all inclusive in 5 star resorts, this being my Wife's big birthday we decided to see Europe in a new way. Booked into the owners suite on board the Scenic Amber for 8 nights we sailed from Nuremberg to Budapest. The cabin was incredible, larger than any hotel or state room we have previously stayed in. From ...
Do not pick this cruise line for your river cruise in Europe. This is not 5 star service; at best 1 or 2. The staff was rude and not helpful at all. We never saw our butler. We found that the staff was “put off” if you asked for anything. I have travelled all over the world and I was so disappointed. You are better off going on Royal Carribean and save yourself 5k. The food was not good; no ...
Our first river cruise. It was incredible. Scenic Amber - both the vessel and crew — were very impressive. Crew was so so friendly. Ship was spotless and very nice. Staterooms had great and cities and were spacious for a cruise. All inclusive program made it easy to plan and added to the luxury feel. This trip included stops in Budapest, Vienna, Durnstein, Melk, Regensberg, and ends in ...
Greeted very warmly, easy check in & off to lunch . Suite was ready, enough hangers & storage space . Beds comfortable as were pillows. Spa toiletries provided which are very nice . We had a small suite as this was a very late booking but we didn’t spend lots of our time in there.
All the food we ate was fabulous quality, we didn’t have anything we didn’t like . There is a buffet for breakfast ...
This was our first ever cruise so we were a little bit apprehensive. We’d read previous reviews when trying to decide which company to pick and Scenic came out on top. We definitely made a great choice! Absolutely everything from start to finish was superb. We couldn’t fault a thing. I thought our cabin might be a little cramped but the design was amazing, there was so much storage space. Better ...
Our river boat cruise was 100% deviated from the original itinerary due to the high water levels on the Danube. While the Scenic staff were spectacular in their efforts to rearrange the various city tours, we spent 3-7 hours on buses each day. We missed 3 ports and never sailed during the day. We missed out on being able to benefit from the upper deck and our balcony as we were always parked 3 ...
My wife and I so enjoyed our cruise that it is almost churlish to pick fault in our experience. We have already provided a response to our ship, Scenic Amber, expressing our enjoyment of our cruise. In terms of the experience on the ship, a 5 star rating is almost too low!!
Where our experience fell below 5 star was in the structure of the cruise. I would make 2 points. The first is that for a ...
We chose this cruise because Scenic had been recommended by a friend and a travel agent as a "luxury river cruise line" and for the itinerary. We had long wanted to visit Budapest, Vienna, and Prague, so this seemed like a great way to accomplish this. For starters, there seems to be a complete disconnect from the information provided by Scenic's corporate staff/website and what actually happens ...
Scenic definitely over promises and under delivers. On the web site for our cabin class they offer among other things a EUR200 OBC. They offer private transfers in Europe. Note, actual terms and conditions ARE NOT available until months after a $2000 non refundable deposit is required. The much later fine print restricts the OBC to spa services only. It was booked up after day two. The same late ...