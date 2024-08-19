The Food on Scenic Amber is Excellent for a River Cruise, with a Regional Focus

The food on Scenic Amber was a highlight of the trip, and a marked improvement to when we sailed with the line before the pandemic. The secret: an executive chef from the region who leaned into offering guests local flavors and accompanying wines.

Scenic Amber has a main restaurant, the Crystal Dining Room, that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast and lunch are expansive buffets, where you can also get made-to-order items such as waffles, eggs Benedict, and a rotating menu of daily specials. On all menus, local/regional specialties and vegetarian choices are marked; if you are gluten-free or have other dietary requirements, you should touch base with the restaurant manager on your first day (Scenic also asks if you have restrictions or allergies in your booking).

At night, the Crystal Dining Room has a served menu with a choice of appetizer, soup, salad, entrée and dessert specials that change daily. There are also “always available” options that are relatively standard, including chicken, steak, salmon and Caesar salad. Tables in the Crystal Dining Room were in varying configurations so you could join others for dinner, or eat solely with your trip companion(s).

Chef and restaurant manager presenting menu and wines on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

All alcoholic drinks are included on Scenic Amber, and we appreciated that the ship went out of its way to offer regional wines that complemented the dishes. Every night before dinner, the ship’s executive chef and hotel manager gave a short presentation of the food and drink highlights, which made everyone just a little more excited to eat.

If you want a quick meal during the day, the River Café at the front of the ship’s lounge opens around 11 a.m. and stays open until 5 p.m. At peak lunch hours, there’s a buffet with hot choices and paninis, as well as a salad bar. Past 3 p.m., you can still grab a nosh or dessert from the chilled case. Besides seats in the small River Café restaurant, you can sit in the glass-enclosed fore of the ship and enjoy the views passing by.

Non-alcoholic drinks and water station on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The River Cafe also has flavored waters and non-alcoholic drinks during the day, as well as a fountain where you can fill up your included Scenic water bottle.

One thing we missed onboard: a casual dining option at night. We did appreciate the pastries available in the lounge (next to the ship’s workhorse, a specialty coffee maker) for early risers or those who didn’t want a big breakfast. Menu options for vegetarians

Specialty Restaurants Portobello and Table la Rive are Outstanding

Veal and tuna dish at Portobello restaurant on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Where Scenic Amber really shined was in its specialty dining experiences. Every guest has a chance to eat dinner at least once at Portobello, an Italian six-course meal that comes with wine pairings. Highlights of the meal included a fantastic interpretation of vitello tonnato, where fresh tuna perfectly complemented the veal. We had a hard time deciding between the entrée choices, a braised beef short rib and a pasta filled with eggplant. My friend and I ordered one of each; both were winners.

I found myself wishing I could sneak back to Portobello for another meal – even though the menu doesn’t change, I would happily take a repeat.

Wines served at Table la Rive on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Open only to Diamond Deck and suite guests, the Table la Rive experience is a showstopper – and indeed, the meal, held at a 10-person table at the back of the Crystal Dining Room, garnered more than a few envious looks from passengers in the regular cabins. The seven-course meal, with matching premium wines, was among the best I’ve had on a river cruise ship – and probably the best one I’ve had that didn’t come with an extra fee.

Dessert from Table la Rive on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Standouts by Executive Chef Gabor Varsanyi included a velvety green herb soup with a poached quail egg that tasted like all the best parts of a farmers market, as well as a beef tenderloin shrouded in truffles grated by Varsanyi himself. I’m still thinking about the dessert dreamed up by the ship’s Balinese pastry chef that somehow combined raspberry and tonka bean mousse with meringue, fruit gels, berries and pistachio sponge.

While service in the main dining room could seem flustered on the busiest nights, the specialty meals were a delight. You could tell that the ship’s butlers, who do double duty in Portobello and Table la Rive, were excited by the menus and wine, and they went out of their way to make their guests happy.