The Rooms on Scenic Amber are Tight, but Sun Lounges Give Extra Space

River cruise cabins will always feel tighter than a hotel room (although we’ve seen some very small hotel rooms in Europe!) That’s true for standard suites and balcony suites on Scenic Amber. The rooms, which have an adjustable queen bed that can separate into two twins, are compact and have enough space for a week’s worth of belongings. But with two people in the room, it can feel tight.

The 2024 refresh of Scenic Amber did not extend to the cabins, so there are no USB ports next to the bed. North Americans will want to bring converters because the bedside outlets are European (there are two international plugs on the vanity). The closets are also a little awkwardly placed for both people to access.

Every cabin has a complimentary minibar that is replenished nightly with sodas, beer, wine and small snacks. Fresh water is also refilled twice a day during service. Other niceties include robes and slippers, a safe, a decent hair dryer, umbrellas, a complimentary bag of laundry per cruise and a pillow menu.

Standard suite on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The rooms on Deck 1 are “swan level,” as some call them; these cabins that have a picture window at the water line are sometimes called “aquarium class.” While these rooms offer the most value, particularly if you intend to spend most of your time outside of your cabin, we would avoid them, particularly if you’re claustrophobic.

Decks 2 and Decks 3 have standard balcony cabins, as well as suites. The balcony cabins have Scenic’s signature enclosed Sun Lounge, which does give a little more room and provides a nice seating area (although the chairs in the standard balcony cabin are not nearly as comfy as what you get in the suites).

If you’re on Deck 3 – called the Diamond Deck – in a junior suite, a royal suite or an owners suite, you receive some additional perks beyond more square footage. You receive a dinner at Table la Rive, which truly was an outstanding culinary experience, as well as daily canapes and daily pressing. Those in the Royal and owners suites receive a bottle of Champagne, credit for the wellness spa and private arrivals and depatures to the ship.

All cabins include butler service, with one per floor. The butler can unpack and pack your suitcase, deliver room service breakfast, arrange shoeshines and take your laundry. We ended up not using ours, at all, and they never really offered to do anything.

Royal Owners Suite bathroom on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The bathrooms on Scenic Amber are contemporary, with hooks and cabinets for storage. The showers have glass doors, with complimentary Espa shampoo, conditioner and body wash. Royal and Owners suites have oversized bathrooms with a separate tub.