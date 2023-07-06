Shore Excursions on Scenic Amber

All shore excursions on Scenic Amber are included, which is nice if you’re someone who doesn’t like a bill at the end of your cruise want to hassle of trying to arrange something private to do in port. What I liked about the Scenic offerings is while there was always something to appeal to first-timers in cities such as Budapest or Vienna, there were also more interesting options.

Scenic tour guide explaining Gustav Klimt's The Kiss on a tour to the Belvedere Museum in Vienna (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

An example: a goulash cooking class in Budapest. Our little group loved being able to dive into Hungarian cuisine – so much paprika! – and have the chance to prepare a meal ourselves. I also thought the guides for the Scenic tours were above the standard. Our guide for the Belvedere Museum in Vienna had a background in art, and was able to explain some of Gustav Klimt’s painting techniques, rather than regurgitating a biography.

Scenic carries a set of e-bikes and offered bike tours in two ports. I was able to do one of my favorites, the Wachau Valley biking tour, even though it rained for part of it. On our sailing, guests who wanted to stay active were limited, but that could have been the generally overcast weather.

Scenic Enrich event at Palais Liechtenstein in Vienna (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Every Scenic sailing has an event called Scenic Enrich, and ours was a classical music concert in Vienna’s Palais Liechtenstein. Guests enjoyed the outing, which featured music by members of the Imperial Vienna Orchestra. There’s something special about seeing the works of Strauss and Mozart performed in the city and surroundings where they originally took place, and the guests I talked to loved it.

Lectures and Enrichment on Scenic Amber

Waltz demonstration on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Enrichment was one area where I felt the Scenic Amber was lacking. While the guides in the ports were great, there was no onboard commentary about the Danube or the river’s lock system. A lecture or two would have been welcome. We did receive an informative talk from a vendor about the apricot products sold in the Wachau Valley.

The ship did go out of its way to schedule a few cultural performances, however. A Hungarian dance troupe started the trip off. A waltz demonstration in Vienna was quite fun, although the lesson part was restricted to couples; somewhat of a miss on a river cruise where there are usually quite a few solo women travelers.

Nightlife on Scenic Amber

Scenic Amber enrichment manager playing dance music (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

While river ships are not known for their nightlife, Scenic Amber had a fair number of people hitting the lounge after dinner most nights. That’s partly due to scheduled activities by the ship’s enrichment manager, a position added in 2022. Copied from a similar program on Scenic’s sister line Emerald, the enrichment manager organizes activities such as trivia, runs the computer for DJ nights and generally gets the crowd dancing.

Also contributing to the more energized evening atmosphere? The included drinks. River cruises that include alcohol in their fare almost always have a more social vibe than those that don’t – and Scenic Amber was no exception.

Fitness, Spa and Salt Room on Scenic Amber

Scenic Amber on the Danube (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

While Scenic hasn’t made fitness, wellness and active excursions as much a part of their mission statement as other river lines, the ship still had enough to keep busy. The small gym onboard is nonetheless well kitted out, with mats, weights and cardio machines. The top deck has a walking path and you can bring out the e-bikes on your own, if you’re so inclined.

We also enjoyed the morning stretch classes held by a wellness coach who doubled as the massage therapist. The massages were well priced and book up quickly; we loved having one after our bike trip.

Scenic Amber has a small plunge pool on its top deck, but it's more for a quick dip than a fitness regimen. Still, it's nice to have a place to cool off on hot summer days.

Salt room on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The salt room on Scenic Amber is an unusual amenity that didn’t get much use during our weeklong trip. It’s very pretty, however, with lovely salt brick walls, coarse salt on the floor and relaxing loungers.

Is Scenic Amber Family Friendly?

The minimum age to sail on Scenic is 12 years old. In general, river cruises aren’t super exciting for teenagers, although our sailing had one 14-year-old enjoying the itinerary with her grandparents.