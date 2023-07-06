Launching in 2016, Scenic Amber has capacity for 169 passengers and 51 crew. This all-suite river ship (called "Space Ships" by the company) offers a contemporary cruising experience which will likely appeal to a younger demographic as well as long-time river cruise fans. As is the case with all Scenic ships, fares include all meals and drinks, butler service, airport transfers, gratuities and shore excursions geared to three different energy levels: relaxed, moderate and active.
Scenic Amber has 85 cabins with a choice of six different categories, all of which come with private butler service. Standard suites (15 square metres/160 square feet) are the only rooms without a balcony although these suites do come with a large picture window. Other choices include private balcony suites (19 square metres/205 square feet) or the slightly larger private deluxe balcony suites (21 square metres/225 square feet) and junior suites (22 square metres/240 square feet). Passengers who prefer accommodation with a separate seating area can opt for a Royal Balcony Suite (33 square metres/360 square feet) or Royal One Bedroom Suite (44 square metres/475 square feet).
Those staying in suites located on the Diamond Deck can dine with fellow Diamond Deck passengers at the exclusive 10-seat Table La Rive. Other options include casual daytime snacks at River Cafe, an a-la-carte menu at Crystal Dining three times daily, and fine Italian dining at Portobellos Restaurant. In-room dining, high tea and special one-off dining events are also available.
Aside from socializing at the Panorama Lounge and Bar, passengers can enjoy onshore explorations using electric-assisted bicycles, a dip in the pool or relaxing on the sun deck. Spa treatments are also available onboard. Active travellers can work out in the gym or keep fit along the onboard walking track.
