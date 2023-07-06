  • Write a Review
Scenic Amber Review

157 reviews
See all photos

Launching in 2016, Scenic Amber has capacity for 169 passengers and 51 crew. This all-suite river ship (called "Space Ships" by the company) offers a contemporary cruising experience which will likely appeal to a younger demographic as well as long-time river cruise fans. As is the case with all Scenic ships, fares include all meals and drinks, butler service, airport transfers, gratuities and shore excursions geared to three different energy levels: relaxed, moderate and active.

Scenic Amber has 85 cabins with a choice of six different categories, all of which come with private butler service. Standard suites (15 square metres/160 square feet) are the only rooms without a balcony although these suites do come with a large picture window. Other choices include private balcony suites (19 square metres/205 square feet) or the slightly larger private deluxe balcony suites (21 square metres/225 square feet) and junior suites (22 square metres/240 square feet). Passengers who prefer accommodation with a separate seating area can opt for a Royal Balcony Suite (33 square metres/360 square feet) or Royal One Bedroom Suite (44 square metres/475 square feet).

Those staying in suites located on the Diamond Deck can dine with fellow Diamond Deck passengers at the exclusive 10-seat Table La Rive. Other options include casual daytime snacks at River Cafe, an a-la-carte menu at Crystal Dining three times daily, and fine Italian dining at Portobellos Restaurant. In-room dining, high tea and special one-off dining events are also available.

Aside from socializing at the Panorama Lounge and Bar, passengers can enjoy onshore explorations using electric-assisted bicycles, a dip in the pool or relaxing on the sun deck. Spa treatments are also available onboard. Active travellers can work out in the gym or keep fit along the onboard walking track.

About

Passengers: 169
Launched: 2016
Shore Excursions: 86

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Prague, Budapest, Basel, Amsterdam, Passau, Paris

More about Scenic Amber

Where does Scenic Amber sail from?

Scenic Amber departs from Prague, Budapest, Basel, Amsterdam, Passau, and Paris

Where does Scenic Amber sail to?

Scenic Amber cruises to Nuremberg, Regensburg, Linz (Salzburg), Durnstein (Krems), Vienna, Budapest, Prague, Passau, Bucharest, Basel, Strasbourg, Baden-Baden, Koblenz, Cologne, Amsterdam, Bratislava, Rudesheim, Miltenberg, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Paris, and Zurich

How much does it cost to go on Scenic Amber?

Cruises on Scenic Amber start from $4,570 per person.
Scenic Amber Cruiser Reviews

Great Danube River Cruise ... Once you are on Board

Both of these hotels are often used by Scenic for pre cruise bookings. I could not find out where the Scenic Amber was at port. Neither hotel had any information.Read More
bfamily9

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Second time - just as good as first cruise

Just returned from a Danube cruise on the Scenic Amber. Where do I start with my praise for this experience? Communication from Scenic pre-cruise was great.Read More
Caldough

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

First Class Price Premium Economy Experience

Scenic was inflexible about us arriving early or providing a transfer from our hotel. Then Scenic “forgot” to book our transfer from the ship to the airport.Read More
flviking

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Great Crew and Service but Otherwise Disappointing

We chose this cruise because Scenic had been recommended by a friend and a travel agent as a "luxury river cruise line" and for the itinerary.Read More
vegasdweller32

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

