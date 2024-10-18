Had the most magnificent cruise in December the year on Scenic Opal for the Rhine Christmas Markets.
The cruise was 8 days which was just perfect for seeing the markets etc.
The food and customer service was outstanding and a big thank you to all the staff on this cruise.
Nothing is ever too much trouble
I did Budapest to Amsterdam July 2023 and this cruise in December was far ...
This was NOT a “5-star ultra luxury” voyage as promised. It was fine for what it was, just not what it was claimed to be.
Take our views with a grain of sale as you should all reviews. This was our first river cruise after dozens of ocean cruises on SeaDream Yacht Club and a few on Regent and Silversea. Perhaps a non-winter cruise would have been better.
To their credit, USA home office ...
Our second Scenic cruise (first river cruise). Pros: The food was terrific (this is Scenic's strong suit), and the ship was very comfortable. The massage therapist and spa service was world-class -- literally top 10 of a lifetime. The butler-drawn bath was a high point. We're pretty independent and like to peel off from excursions, and the cruise director was great with facilitating this. ...
The Scenic experience was outstanding and by far the best river cruise experience I have had and I have been on a number.
It was totally inclusive - food, drinks including premium brands, all excursions and NO tippng. There were even added special events like the exclusive concert at an amazing cathedral in Porto.
The staff, including the crew, were amazing - very pleasant and welcoming, ...
This was our first cruise with Scenic and we would definitely cruise with them again. The travel arrangements went well and were were met at the airport. We were taken to our suite as soon as we arrived and the amenities in the cabin were shown to us. The cabin was large with plenty of storage and we were very comfortable. the only niggle was that we could have done with a little more space in the ...
We took the 14-day “Jewels of Europe” cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. TL;DR: Scenic is advertised as “ultra-luxury;” our view was rather that it was good, maybe even very good at times, but not great. However, the pre-cruise experience was, in a word, horrific.
THE GOOD: We cannot sing the praises of the crew and staff high enough: friendly, with smiles to greet you. The always-cheerful ...
Transfers from airport to and from was exceptional service.
Hotel in Prague was amazing perfect location on Wenceslas Square. Tour guides were fantastic……..the ship Ruby, very tired, wifi service needs improvement, it was terrible. The food was excellent, needs more choices. The so called butler service was really a waiter and needed much more training in both. Program director was a little too ...
My daughter & I thought it was a truly lovely cruise. Everything was excellent, the accommodation, the food, the excursions and especially the staff who were welcoming, friendly & very efficient. The ‘fitness room’ was very under equipped and we didn’t get the point of the Salt Spa! The layout of the public area of the ship meant that it was easy to mingle & get to know our fellow passengers & we ...
Our third Scenic experience has proved to be the best. The compact size of Scenic Azure gives us a sense of belonging. The food and wine were second to none but the stars of the show are the crew. From the Captain down, friendly, dedicated and totally professional. All our needs were not only met but, in so many cases, anticipated. The relaxed pace of the cruise and the quality and variety of the ...
A cruise with Scenic Gem is not a luxurious cruise. The cabin was very good - but we had the most expensive one, the one-bedroom-suite. The staff and the service ist very friendly. But: The lobby was always terribly overcrowded and very loud. Sometimes, they couldn`t even serve us a drink, because the glasses where out, or the Campari was out or the white wine we have ordered. The dining room has ...