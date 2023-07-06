**Deluxe Verandah Suite:** At 366 square feet, Deluxe Verandah Suites are slightly bigger than the standard Verandah Suite. They share a similar design but are somewhat wider. **Grand Deluxe Verandah Suite:** At 431 square feet, Grand Deluxe Verandah Suites feel downright massive, with large closets and wide pathways. **Spa Suite:** Ten 560-square-foot Spa Suites are located on Decks 8 and 9. These suites are designed for passengers who really want to indulge in relaxation. The suites themselves come with true separate sleeping areas and larger living rooms and feature sizable walk-in closets. Bathrooms are decked out and include double vanity basins and double-sized Jacuzzis. Steam showers feature oversized heads and light therapy. Passengers staying in Spa Suites and above also get a one-hour included spa treatment per suite and complimentary laundry service. **Panorama Suite:** Located on Deck 8 at the front of the ship, Scenic Eclipse's two Panorama Suites include 667 square feet of living space and gorgeous 517-square-foot wraparound balconies. Suites include large living rooms (with cinema surround sound) and dining tables for four, along with separate bedrooms with reading nooks and desks. Bathrooms come with steam and light therapy showers, full-sized soaking tubs and dual vanities. Passengers in Panorama Suites and above get upgraded bathroom amenities, Kindles loaded with ebooks (for use onboard), petit fours and canapes delivered each evening, premium mini-bars, priority dining in specialty restaurants, priority choice of shore excursions and discovery experiences, priority booking for spa treatments and helicopter, submarine and scuba experiences, and VIP embarkation and disembarkation. **Grand Panorama Suite:** Both of Scenic Eclipse's Grand Panorama Suites are located on Deck 6, at the front of the ship. The interior space is a whopping 915 square feet, while the balconies are 323 square feet. Perks match those for the Panorama Suites, so pick a Grand Panorama Suite if you want more space indoors and the Panorama Suite if you want bigger balconies. **Owner's Penthouse Suite:** Scenic Eclipse features two massive owner's suites, both located all the way forward on Deck 9. Each of the suites features a private, wraparound balcony and outdoor Jacuzzi. Interior space is 1,453 square feet, while balconies are 646 square feet. Inside, a separate living room includes a large couch and mix-and-match seating, 70-inch TV and dining table for up to eight. There's also a large bedroom (with its own 60-inch TV), his and hers closet and bathroom featuring a dual steam shower with light therapy, therapeutic spa bath and spa day bed, along with dual his and hers vanity. Each suite includes a separate guest powder room. The Owner's Penthouse Suite on the starboard side can be combined with the adjacent Spa Suite to create a 2,660-square-foot Two-Bedroom Penthouse Suite.