Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Scenic Eclipse II

The Scenic Eclipse II is a stunningly beautiful yacht. The suites are good size and well supplied with whatever you may need. And if it is not there, the superior staff will find it and get it to you! All of the ship's crew are well trained, quick to learn your name and preferences, very attentive, and anticipate your needs. The restaurants have a nice variety of foods. There are two ...