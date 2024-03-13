"The first hiking excursion was great while the second one was like a death march on the way back with no scenery.Well it was impossible to use the gym area at this time because there were 4 other people in it and there is no room...."Read More
Adventurer64
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Filters
1-10 of 29 Scenic Ocean Scenic Eclipse II Cruise Reviews
First time with Scenic Eclipse 11 decided to take the luxury cruise for my husband 68th birthday celebration. As what claimed to be a Luxurious trip, I guess we have a high expectations on this cruise to be claimed as a Luxury cruise ship. My Husband and I are regular cruisers and travelers and we have experience a lot of different cruises. So here is my two cent opinion on our Scenic Eclipse ...
The Scenic Eclipse II is a stunningly beautiful yacht. The suites are good size and well supplied with whatever you may need. And if it is not there, the superior staff will find it and get it to you!
All of the ship's crew are well trained, quick to learn your name and preferences, very attentive, and anticipate your needs.
The restaurants have a nice variety of foods. There are two ...
Incredible service and staff..TOP of the line…all inclusive…They offer a variety of excursions at ports of call and different levels of activity. The Staff is highly trained in all areas; cabin service, food service and reception. The entertainment is acceptable. They would benefit from bringing Talent on Board at a few ports for more variety. The food is wonderful in every restaurant. And ...
Cutting edge yacht.
Spa suite was beautiful.
Butler and cleaner faultless.
Captain, all staff and crew great
Senses Spa facilities THE BEST
Food and wine wonderful.
Helicopter, zodiac tours and guides amazing.
Amy and Kyle professional entertainers.
My only complaint was EVERY night at dinner when we asked for the wine list, we were told ‘But madam this is the wine ...
What a fantastic way to spend time in one of our planets scenic wonders. From the beginning we were treated as important guests by every staff member. We had one of the entry level balcony suites on the eighth deck. Whilst it was next to the helicopter pad the only time it was noisy was when the cabin or balcony doors were open. Many of the guests availed themselves of the many opportunities to ...
This is a beautiful and extremely comfortable and luxurious ship. It has room for about 200 guests (and a similar number of crew). There is a wide range of dining options, all of which we found to be very good. Also a great variety of drinks (including 130 different types of whisky only some of which I had time to sample!) The staff were consistently excellent. The discovery team were very ...
Cruise from Tahiti to Fiji March 31 to April 12
Staff was over the top best we have ever had on a cruise ship, including Housekeeping and Butler.
Food was mediocre at best , canned fruit other than the basic apples and oranges. From the day we got on the ship in Tahiti they started to run out of basic items on the menu. The buffet was very limited. Chefs table meal was the best we had ever ...
What a beautiful ship, with top class chefs & customer service second to none. The choice and quality of food in the different restaurants was amazing. Our cabin was very comfortable and clean. However what ruined our holiday was renovation works on the decks for 11/19 of our holiday days. Outside areas were closed, there was distracting noise, workmen moving around the boat, dust and dirt, ...
A very mixed experience. Our first Scenic cruise but we have been on more than a hundred cruises from the large ship to luxury and expedition cruises.
The Scenic prior to cruise experience was unusual, sometime after booking Scenic sent an online medical questionnaire to be completed by your doctor which I did not wish to ask my doctor to do, on pushing back with Scenic, they seemed okay with ...
We joined the ship in Tahiti and finished in Fiji. The housekeeping crew are fantastic and kept the suite fully stocked and well presented throughout the journey. The excursions around the various Pacific Islands provided excellent experiences to immerse in the culture and life of the islands inhabitants who were all welcoming. The food on board was somewhat lacklustre with little variety in the ...