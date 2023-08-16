Restaurants on Scenic Eclipse II

Yacht Club. Scenic Eclipse's buffet is open for breakfast and lunch. It's a lovely set-up, with a full array of fresh-baked breads and pastries at both meals; an area for soups and hot dishes; and a center island with salads on one side and desserts on the other. You can also order off the menu at both meals.

Yacht Club isn't open at dinner, and we sometimes missed having a more casual option to graze, especially if we had a later excursion. One evening, however, the chef took over the buffet for an inspired Mediterranean/Indian feast. While the hotel manager was adamant that this special dinner buffet doesn't happen on every cruise -- the company prefers to offer different special touches for each sailing -- it was well attended and had a nice energy.

Azure Café. This casual café on Deck 5 is nice for pastries, juices and offerings like granola in the morning. You can also order off the menu. It also remains open for lunch and dinner as a grill, with hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches and quite delicious burgers and fries (when we ordered ours, they came exactly to specifications).

Elements. Scenic Eclipse II doesn't have a main dining room, but Elements probably comes closest, in terms of more dinner options. It's themed as Italian/International. Starters might include arancini or creamy sweetcorn soup. There are four pastas and risotto choices daily. You can get pastas in small portions if you want an entrée too.

Main courses fall into categories: meat of the day, fish of the day, seafood of the day, vegetarian choice of the day and a bird of the day. Four sides come out for the table, family style. There is also a menu of available anytime dishes like shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad and beef and chicken with a choice of sauces.

Save room for dessert. You can pick from daily ice creams and gelatos, a cannoli of the day and an amazing sundae of the day.

Our only knock against Elements is that we did find that the service here was not as experienced or smooth as in other restaurants.

Koko's Asian Fusion. Located on Deck 4 on the opposite side of the ship from Elements, Koko's is the other restaurant onboard that does not require reservations in the evening. The menu, which changes nightly, draws inspiration from around Asia. One of the nights we went, dishes from the Maldives, Philippines, India, Japan, Iran, China and Thailand were represented. On another, we dined on Indonesian and Korean. Don't miss the cardamom rolls served before dinner.

Koko's Sushi. If you love sushi, you'll be delighted that there's a full-serve sushi bar onboard -- and you can eat as much as you want. A menu gives you options for nigiri, sashimi and rolls. Or put yourself in the chef's hands and see what he comes up with. One night, he made us a special "Greenland dragon roll" with eel, shrimp tempura and salmon. Reservations are required but spots open frequently; if you want to dine here multiple times, you'll definitely get in.

Lumiere. Billed as modern French cuisine, Lumiere features rotating menus of seven-course meals. Expect typical dishes such as frog's legs, foie gras and duck l'orange to appear, in modern presentations. Go a bit early to have a glass of bubbly at the tucked away Champagne Bar. Each guest is guaranteed a reservation here at least once during their trip; spots did open up as the cruise progressed. This was our favorite meal onboard, not just because of the food (which was delicious) but the service (which was fun and approachable for a cuisine that is often considered stuffy).

Night Market at Koko's. Located in a separate dining area at the back of Koko's, the Night Market is essentially a high-end teppanyaki experience where you interact with the chef as she puts together street-food inspired dishes. The four themes are Filipino, Asian, Indian and Middle Eastern. It's an eight-course meal of small bites, although these do add up; you'll be full by the end. We tried both the Filipino and Middle Eastern menus. While there were some standout dishes, we thought there was an over-reliance on mayonnaise that hid the true flavor of the ingredients.

Chef's Table. The hottest ticket onboard, this 14-course food and wine pairing experience put on by Executive Chef Ashish Dabre is unlike anything we've seen on an expedition ship -- or really any ship this size. The meal featured techniques that are common on culinary cooking shows but not cruise ships, such as molecular candy floss that melted into a foie gras lollipop with the addition of a tiny vial of balsamic vinegar. Every guest also had a "tool kit" put in front of them containing an array of tongs, forks, brushes and sauces. You're given a glass of wine for every course, too -- and with 14 healthy pours, you can only imagine how lively the table gets.

You can't make a reservation to Chef's Table; you need to be invited -- and these invites usually only go to the top suites or Scenic's loyal customers. With only 10 passengers at each meal and served in a "secret" space inside Elements that gives you a view of the kitchen, it's an experience worth seeking out. Who knows, you could get lucky.

Room Service. Scenic Eclipse II has a room service menu that can be ordered around the clock. We found that things came quickly and efficiently. We particularly liked that there's a special menu for sensitive stomachs, perfect for the Drake Passage or other rough waters.

Observation Lounge. There's a coffee and tea bar, along with a jar of always available cookies in this attractive space at the front of Deck 5.

Chef's Garden. On Scenic Eclipse, this space serves as a garden for microgreens, which are used in salads. It's also a place where the executive chef can hold cooking classes. It will not be open until early 2024, we were told.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Scenic Eclipse II

We enjoyed most of our meals on Scenic Eclipse II; you really can't go wrong on this ship. Lumiere was perhaps the best, in terms of service and quality of food and wine coming together. If you have an adventurous palate, you'll love the variety at Night Market.

If you get an invite to Chef's Table, go -- it's an experience that you won't find in an expedition environment. And of course, having the ability to indulge in endless amounts of sushi without being restricted by a set menu is a real onboard treat that we loved taking advantage of.

Dietary Restrictions on Scenic Eclipse II

All menus in all restaurants are marked with the following: vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy free and contains nuts, with at least one choice in each category (starter, pasta, main, dessert). Guests are encouraged to tell Scenic about their dietary restrictions before they board; the kitchen keeps tabs on these passengers and preferences/requirements pop up on the screen when they order.