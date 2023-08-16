The rooms on Scenic Eclipse II are spacious, modern and luxurious; you'll feel comfortable in these suites on even the longest voyage. We traveled with a friend and we never felt crowded, even with the bulky thermals and outerwear that polar cruising requires.

The ship has 114 suites onboard, all with balconies. There are no solo or inside cabins onboard.

What to Expect in the Rooms on Scenic Eclipse II

All rooms on Scenic Eclipse II come with full modern conveniences, including USB ports next to the beds and plenty of outlets for both American, European and universal plugs. Every room has a king-sized bed that can be separated into two twins, each with their own electronic positioning control (this is great if your partner snores!) The bedside tables have deep drawers where you can actually store things.

The walk-in closet has lots of storage, both hanging and drawers. The safe is roomy enough to fit a small laptop. Every room comes with umbrellas and one set of binoculars to use; bring one from home, though, if both you and your partner like to look at wildlife at the same time. Shelves in the main room are great for storing gloves, hats and gaiters for outdoor explorations.

Every suite has a cabinet that contains a mini-bar bridge that your butler can stock with beer, soft drinks, wine and liquor/mixers. There is also a Nespresso machine, although the set up doesn’t pull out, which makes it almost impossible to use (don't worry, there are plenty of other places onboard to get coffee). Carafes of still and sparkling water are replenished twice daily during your cabin service.

A long vanity stretches across one side of the room, with the space behind it filled with more outlets. Every cabin receives a Dyson hairdryer. There's storage here too. The phone provides a direct line to your butler, who can make and check on your restaurant reservations; the spa, to arrange appointments or room service.

A curtain can be drawn between the sleeping and living room area, in case one person in the room is an early riser. A small sofa, seating cushions and a table make up the lounging area, right in front of a large flat-screen TV, where you can view the Daily Wonder (program) and watch all the briefings and lectures live if you wish or later if you're doing other things.

The balconies are deep. Each has two chairs and a small table. They aren't the comfiest, but when you're in the poles, you likely aren't going to sit out there long anyway. The blinds come down through an electronic control and the blackout curtains are very effective at blocking the Midnight Sun.

The rooms have climate control. We did find an odd pattern where the rooms would get overheated at night, even if we turned the temperatures all the way down.

All rooms can order out laundry, although there's a free guest laundry on Deck 6 with everything you need. Suitcases are stored under the bed, but since there's a closed frame, you might want to ask your butler for help putting them away and retrieving them.

Suites on Scenic Eclipse II

The upper suites on Scenic Eclipse II provide pure luxury; they really don't feel like cruise ship cabins at all, due to the sheer amount of space and hotel-style design.

The Spa Suites are the first step up from the typical balcony cabin. At 560 square feet, they are meant for guests who really want to feel pampered when they return from chilly excursions. The suites have a different bed style than the regular cabin, one that the line calls a "four poster" because there are curtains all the way around so you can corden it off from the living room. Where these rooms shine is in the bathrooms, which have double vanity basins and a full tub. Oversized shower heads and light therapy make your morning routine an experience, not just a utility. Passengers in these cabins get a one-hour included spa treatment for each guest and complimentary laundry service, a boon when you want to pack light.

The Panoramic Suites are at the front of the ship on Deck 8, and come with a 517-square-foot wraparound balcony in addition to the 667 square feet of living space. The focus here, beyond the view, are the spacious living rooms, which also have dining tables for four. At the front of Deck 6, you'll find the Grand Panoramic Suites, which have smaller balconies (323 square feet) but larger inside space (915 square feet).

Both of these suites have similar perks, including upgraded bathroom amenities, Kindles loaded with e-books to use onboard, petit fours and canapes delivered each evening; premium mini-bars; priority dining in specialty restaurants; priority booking for the submarine, helicopter and spa treatments and VIP embarkation and disembarkation. Pick the Panoramic Suite if you want a larger balcony and the Grand Panoramic Balcony if you want more indoor space. For what it's worth, we felt these rooms had slightly better views than the Owners Penthouse Suite.

The Owners Penthouse Suites are among the most luxurious cabins we've seen on any expedition ship. There are two onboard, both at the very front of Deck 9. The private wraparound balconies are 646 square feet and have outdoor loungers, a Jacuzzi and table. The inside space is 1,453 square feet and is luxe enough that you might never leave. There's a dining table for eight, a large seating area and 70-inch TV in the living room. The bedroom has its own huge TV, with two walk-in closets. There's a master bathroom, with dual vanities and a dual steam shower with light therapy; two personal sauna chairs; a full spa bathtub and a spa day bed.

One of the Owners Penthouse Suites can be combined with an adjacent Spa Suite to create a 2,660-square-foot Two-Bedroom Penthouse Suite.

Cabin Bathrooms on Scenic Eclipse II

The basic bathroom on Scenic Eclipse II is anything but. The décor is marble, and the shower is both wider and taller than what you find on your average cruise ship. All come with rainfall heads and lovely ESPA eco-friendly shower gel, shampoo and conditioner, as well as hand wash and body lotion. (All smell really good).

The flat sink looks great, but can be a bit difficult to use -- if you don't lean way over, it can get dirty quickly. The medicine cabinets are deep, with room for storage. Given the luxe nature of the rest of the cabin, we would have preferred fluffier and larger towels, but we can't complain about the provided bathrobes, which were roomy and comfy. There are two hooks in the bathrooms but no drying line, which can be inconvenient.

Cabins to Avoid on Scenic Eclipse II

If you're someone who goes to bed early or likes a regular afternoon nap, you'll want to avoid the cabins in the very front of Deck 5. These are right over the theater, and you will hear music and noise coming through the floor.

For those prone to seasickness, you're best sticking to cabins that are on the lower decks and in the middle of the ship, as opposed to those at the very front.

Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Room Picks

Budget: There are no real budget cabins on Scenic Eclipse II, so it's nice to know that even the entry-level cabins are among the nicest we've ever seen on an expedition ship.

Splash: The Grand Panorama Suites were our favorite onboard, simply because of the views from the wraparound balcony.

Splurge: The Owner's Penthouse Suite is truly exceptional and will provide you plenty of luxury for your bucket list polar trip.