Expedition Experiences on Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic Eclipse II has various modes for its cruises. When the ship is in what is called Discovery Mode -- in places like Antarctica, the Arctic and Australia's Kimberley -- a full expedition staff joins the crew to offer guests different ways to explore the region.

On our Arctic cruise to Iceland and Greenland, activities consisted of Zodiac scenic cruises, where you toured outside in sturdy rubber boats; landings, where you take the Zodiacs to land and walk around on shore; kayaking and more typical town visits.

Onboard the ship, your expedition team leads lectures, workshops and activities. During periods of scenic cruising, the team was available in the Observation Lounge, the Observation Deck and the Bridge, binoculars in hand, to look for wildlife and talk to passengers. A "Critter Club" met every night before dinner to talk over that day's sightings.

Polar Plunge on Scenic Eclipse II

Conditions permitting, Scenic Eclipse II allows passengers to do a polar plunge into freezing waters of the Arctic and Antarctica. It's quite an event, based at the ship's marina at the back of the ship, with music, joking and a "polar plunge bar" at the end for a stiff drink. On our sailing, 61 of 140 guests jumped, while the rest of the ship watched. That night, you receive a certificate to commemorate your foolishness, er, bravery.

Expedition Gear on Scenic Eclipse II

Your fare on Scenic Eclipse II includes a double layer parka, which you're allowed to keep after the cruise, and use of waterproof boots, which you're not. You will have to buy your own waterproof pants and other gear. We found a dry bag, warm hat, neck gaiters and gloves to be essential.

The line provides a pair of binoculars to use, as well as hiking boots on shore. Wet jackets and boots are stored in the ship's mudroom, in special lockers designated by room.

Submarines and Helicopters on Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic Eclipse II is fully equipped with a complement of high-tech toys designed to allow you to explore the destinations in new ways. Chief among this are two helicopters, stored in garages on Deck 8, where the helipad is also located. A 30-minute ride costs $799 per person. (Based on our aerial adventure, which took place over the Greenland ice cap where we saw whales from the air, I'd say that this splurge is worth it).

The submarine, Neptune 2, was not available on our trip, but will be on the ship starting in early 2024. Those trips, too, will cost around $800 per person.

Passengers sign up for both helicopter and submarine excursions early in the trip. Each require a safety briefing. You're then "invited" to take part through a letter in your cabin the night before. We were warned that we might have to skip a landing if we took a helicopter ride, but luckily the timing worked in our favor so we didn't miss anything.

Zodiacs and Kayaks on Scenic Eclipse II

If you've never been on a Zodiac before, then you're in for a treat. These motorized rubber boats seat between eight to 10 passengers, and are used as transport on most expedition cruises. They are also used as transport to shore in some ports (Scenic Eclipse II also has tenders for larger stops).

The Zodiac garage on Scenic Eclipse II is at water level, which makes getting them out and ready for guests to use an easy and fast process. You'll need to wear a life jacket at all times in a Zodiac; often you're also asked to wear waterproof pants and boots. There are no handrails per se in a Zodiac so you'll want to have some ability to sit without back support in a moving boat for up to 90 minutes at a time.

Kayaking is included in the fare in Scenic Eclipse II. The kayaks that the ship uses sit up a bit higher than we were used to, but everyone made it on and off without falling in. You'll be in a dry suit in cold climates.

Just like the other toys, you'll be asked to attend a Zodiac or kayak safety briefing, where staff may talk to you honestly about your ability to take part in the activities. This is not to exclude anyone, but to make sure that accidents don’t take place. It’s best to be honest about what you can actually do, rather than risk something awful happening in remote corners of the world.

Theater and Lectures on Scenic Eclipse II

The theater on Scenic Eclipse II has plush lounge chairs that either recline or swivel, set up in a circular fashion under a ceiling meant to evoke the night sky. There's a stage and screen at the front. The space is used for lectures and briefings, as well as evening shows. On our sailing, we had at least one lecture from staff each day, and two on sea days. All were informative, on relevant topics to the trip.

The daily briefing is also held in the theater. More than a recap of what's coming the next day, the briefings also featured mini-talks from members of the expedition staff on different topics. You could also watch the briefings and lectures live in your room, if you wished, or later from a recording.

There were several shows put on by the cruise director and the assistant cruise director. Neither were extraordinary in any way, although the two did a fantastic mini-performance on the helipad as the ship left Disko Bay. On two nights, movies were shown in the theater.



Daily Things to Do on Scenic Eclipse II

Most people entertained themselves on Scenic Eclipse II in their own way, by going to the spa, reading a book, playing games or looking for wildlife in the Observation Lounge or Bridge.

Daily trivia is a popular pastime. Form a team and start early in the cruise, as cumulative scores are also counted. On some days, the entertainment team held line dancing classes and one afternoon, a watercolor session took place.

Scenic Eclipse II does not leave a paper program in your room and the line does not have an app. The best way to follow what's going on that day is to call up the Daily Wonder on your room's TV.



Nightlife on Scenic Eclipse II

The bars on Scenic Eclipse II were most lively right before dinner. Since many meals are tasting menus, you're often stuffed with food and wine by the time dinner ends.

That being said, there was usually at least one activity in the theater or lounge around 9:30 p.m. The best received was a James Bond-themed trivia that also incorporated musical performances.

Scenic Eclipse Bars and Lounges

With all drinks included in the fare, passengers were able to imbibe without worrying about an extra bill. A full whiskey tower in the Scenic Lounge with over 100 offerings prompted those interested to try different types.

Our Picks

For a Chat with the Expedition Staff: The Critter Club met around Happy Hour time in a corner of the Scenic Lounge and this became our favorite place to go over the wildlife we had seen, while enjoying a glass of wine and canapes. Ask the servers for potato chips.

For the Heart of the Action: The Bridge doesn't serve alcohol or coffee for passengers, but it was another great place to hang out. We loved coming here in the morning, where you could watch the expedition team confer with the captain over the day's plan, and during scenic sailing, when proximity to the best sight lines meant you were first in the know about wildlife sightings.

For a Puzzle or Game: The Observation Lounge's coffee machine wasn't always working as it should. But the space has plenty of comfy chairs and tables for groups to play games, build a puzzle or simply read. Plus you're close to the Observation Deck if whales pop up.

For a Pool Day: The glamorous Sky Bar on Deck 10 didn't get much use on our Arctic sailing. Its good looks and proximity to the plunge pool and bunny pad, though, mean that it would be a perfect spot to indulge in sunnier climes.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic Eclipse II upped its pool game from its predecessor, and there are now two areas to take a dip onboard. There's what the ship calls an infinity pool on Deck 6 in front of the spa (although this doesn't have the classic nose-against-the-sea view that you find on many infinity pools). The area is a little away from the action, though, and with no bar, it's not a huge hangout area.

The new pool up on Deck 10 promises to be more lively in warm areas. That's because there is bar service from the nearby Sky Bar, and also a bunny pad for sunbathing. This pool became a popular spot right after our Polar Plunge, but it wasn't really in use the rest of the cruise.



Outdoor Decks and Viewing Space on Scenic Eclipse II

With its interior focus and lack of windows in the stairwells, Scenic Eclipse II can seem like it's a bit lacking in outdoor space, although we found it easy on our cruise to get to the wildlife action quickly. The entire bow off the Observation Lounge on Deck 5 is open, and people wandered out there with binoculars all day long. During scenic stops, the area became a festive gathering place, with the staff setting up a spiked hot chocolate bar.

The Bridge also has a nice outdoor space that became crowded during an event that we will always remember as the Night of 1,000 Whales. Hundreds of whales surrounded the ship off eastern Greenland, with blow hole spouts going off like fireworks. The captain raced from one side of the bridge outdoor deck to the other, telling everyone he saw how the mass feeding event was unprecedented. Truly magical.

The Yacht Club buffet at the back of Deck 7 and the Azure Café at the front of Deck 5 have outdoor areas where you can dine al fresco or at least run out if wildlife appears while you're noshing.

Services and Wi-Fi on Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic Eclipse II has a small boutique that was open every day while the ship was sailing. It was mostly full of arctic clothing, small Arctic souvenirs and gently used luxury bags from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel. No worries, though, if you needed sundries; although they were hidden, you can buy forgotten toiletries or over the counter medications like bonine.

The Wi-Fi on Scenic Eclipse II is provided by Starlink and it was consistently reliable in most areas of the ship. We were able to facetime our family, stream a Peloton class in our room and join a Teams meeting. We saw a group of passengers in their 30s working remotely from the Azure Café almost every day.

Spa and Thermal Suite on Scenic Eclipse II

The Senses Spa on Scenic Eclipse II is impressive for an expedition ship this size and a fantastic way to relax after all the outdoor activities.

Open to all passengers, although annoyingly segregated by gender, the thermal complex includes a sauna, a steam room, an ice corner to cool down, a salt therapy room with heated loungers and KLAFS infra-red sauna seats pre-set to 20 minute increments. All areas have heated floors. We appreciated the locker room, not only for the size of the towels and full length robes but also for the availability of the spa wrap alternative -- perfect for time in the sauna.

The spa offers a full array of services, priced on the high side (as always happens on a ship). We had a hot stone massage that was very good, with no annoying sales pitch and a therapist who listened to us and kept the lotion out of our hair. Speaking of which, there is a full-service salon and nail services onboard as well.