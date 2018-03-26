Review for a Asia River Cruise on Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer

This cruise was part of a 15 day tour of China with a luxury tour company. The accommodations on this ship were by far the worst of the tour. I have been on several river cruises in Europe and the Yangzi Explorer simply fails every comparison test. My room was dirty and stunk of Urine. There were mosquitos and flies everywhere. No screens on the windows. A/C did not work well at all. ...