This cruise was part of a 15 day tour of China with a luxury tour company. The accommodations on this ship were by far the worst of the tour.
I have been on several river cruises in Europe and the Yangzi Explorer simply fails every comparison test.
My room was dirty and stunk of Urine. There were mosquitos and flies everywhere. No screens on the windows. A/C did not work well at all. ...
This cruise was a 4 day part of a 22 day scenic tour of china so not exactly sure what part of the total tour cost this was.
WE were fortunate that we were upgraded to a suite (see below) though weren't entitled to the benefits that came with it..ie laundry as one of our fellow tour members found out.
Ship: was a large "best available" vessel on the Yangtze river decorated in true Chinese ...