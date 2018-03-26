Yangzi Explorer Ship
Photo Credit: CookGirl
1-2 of 2 Sanctuary Retreats Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer Cruise Reviews

Not up to global standards

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer

User Avatar
CookGirl
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was part of a 15 day tour of China with a luxury tour company. The accommodations on this ship were by far the worst of the tour. I have been on several river cruises in Europe and the Yangzi Explorer simply fails every comparison test. My room was dirty and stunk of Urine. There were mosquitos and flies everywhere. No screens on the windows. A/C did not work well at all. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Melbdemon On the Yangtse

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer

User Avatar
MelbDemon
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was a 4 day part of a 22 day scenic tour of china so not exactly sure what part of the total tour cost this was. WE were fortunate that we were upgraded to a suite (see below) though weren't entitled to the benefits that came with it..ie laundry as one of our fellow tour members found out. Ship: was a large "best available" vessel on the Yangtze river decorated in true Chinese ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

