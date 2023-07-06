Launched in 2008 and refurbished in 2017, Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer is a 300-foot-long river vessel with five decks. It can accommodate 136 passengers. The ship travels China's Yangtze River between Yichang and Chongqing.
The ship has 62 cabins: 38 Deluxe, 20 Suites and four Specialty Suites. All have floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies. Accommodations are equipped with armchairs and coffee tables as well as have an LCD satellite television, a mini-bar, a safe and complimentary Wi-Fi for suite passengers. All cabins have private bathrooms with a hair dryer. Adjoining cabins are available.
Deluxe cabins are 333 square feet. Passengers can choose between king-size or queen-size beds. The 20 Suite cabins are 420 square feet and have an indoor seating area and can easily accommodate a third person. Of those 20 suites, 12 have king-size beds and eight have twins.
The Specialty Suites are 871 to 1183 square feet and have separate bedroom and living areas. They also have a king-size bed and amenities like in-suite private dining and room service, a bottle of sparkling wine, a fruit bowl refilled daily and afternoon tea.
The ship has a spa, observation deck, a two-floor theater, library and beauty and fitness facilities. It also offers daily tai chi lessons, tea ceremonies, a cooking class, calligraphy lessons and educational workshops on traditional Chinese medicine. Children are offered a daily schedule of activities during the summers.
The onboard restaurant offers buffets for breakfast and lunch, and a la carte menu at dinner. Soft drinks, house wine and local beers are unlimited at meal times.
Sanctuary Retreats does not have a detailed passenger breakdown by nationality but says most of its passengers are from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and France.
Not up to global standards
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Melbdemon On the Yangtse
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s