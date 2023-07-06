The ship has 62 cabins: 38 Deluxe, 20 Suites and four Specialty Suites. All have floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies. Accommodations are equipped with armchairs and coffee tables as well as have an LCD satellite television, a mini-bar, a safe and complimentary Wi-Fi for suite passengers. All cabins have private bathrooms with a hair dryer. Adjoining cabins are available.

Deluxe cabins are 333 square feet. Passengers can choose between king-size or queen-size beds. The 20 Suite cabins are 420 square feet and have an indoor seating area and can easily accommodate a third person. Of those 20 suites, 12 have king-size beds and eight have twins.

The Specialty Suites are 871 to 1183 square feet and have separate bedroom and living areas. They also have a king-size bed and amenities like in-suite private dining and room service, a bottle of sparkling wine, a fruit bowl refilled daily and afternoon tea.

The ship has a spa, observation deck, a two-floor theater, library and beauty and fitness facilities. It also offers daily tai chi lessons, tea ceremonies, a cooking class, calligraphy lessons and educational workshops on traditional Chinese medicine. Children are offered a daily schedule of activities during the summers.

The onboard restaurant offers buffets for breakfast and lunch, and a la carte menu at dinner. Soft drinks, house wine and local beers are unlimited at meal times.

Sanctuary Retreats does not have a detailed passenger breakdown by nationality but says most of its passengers are from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and France.