Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
2 reviews
See all photos

Launched in 2008 and refurbished in 2017, Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer is a 300-foot-long river vessel with five decks. It can accommodate 136 passengers. The ship travels China's Yangtze River between Yichang and Chongqing.

The ship has 62 cabins: 38 Deluxe, 20 Suites and four Specialty Suites. All have floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies. Accommodations are equipped with armchairs and coffee tables as well as have an LCD satellite television, a mini-bar, a safe and complimentary Wi-Fi for suite passengers. All cabins have private bathrooms with a hair dryer.  Adjoining cabins are available.

Deluxe cabins are 333 square feet. Passengers can choose between king-size or queen-size beds. The 20 Suite cabins are 420 square feet and have an indoor seating area and can easily accommodate a third person. Of those 20 suites, 12 have king-size beds and eight have twins.

The Specialty Suites are 871 to 1183 square feet and have separate bedroom and living areas. They also have a king-size bed and amenities like in-suite private dining and room service, a bottle of sparkling wine, a fruit bowl refilled daily and afternoon tea.

The ship has a spa, observation deck, a two-floor theater, library and beauty and fitness facilities. It also offers daily tai chi lessons, tea ceremonies, a cooking class, calligraphy lessons and educational workshops on traditional Chinese medicine. Children are offered a daily schedule of activities during the summers.

The onboard restaurant offers buffets for breakfast and lunch, and a la carte menu at dinner. Soft drinks, house wine and local beers are unlimited at meal times.

Sanctuary Retreats does not have a detailed passenger breakdown by nationality but says most of its passengers are from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and France.

About

Passengers: 124
Crew: 124
Passenger to Crew: 1:1
Launched: 2008

Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer Cruiser Reviews

Not up to global standards

I have been on several river cruises in Europe and the Yangzi Explorer simply fails every comparison test. My room was dirty and stunk of Urine. There were mosquitos and flies everywhere.Read More
CookGirl

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Melbdemon On the Yangtse

Activities: early morning ti chi ,several Chinese medical lectures, painting and off boat tour briefing added a lot to the trip.Ship: was a large "best available" vessel on the Yangtze river decorated in true Chinese style with an adequate theatre ,gym, well appointed lounge looking out onto a front deck area.Read More
MelbDemon

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

