Review for a Africa Cruise on Sanctuary Sun Boat III

This was our 20th cruise and the most rewarding. Egypts history, archeological sites and hospitality is unmatched worldwide. We were concerned about security but our 34 person tour group was from arrival to departure treated like royalty. Our four hotels were included and all historic and five star. Our Nile river cruise was also five star and the nicest ship we saw. A pricey trip but with ...