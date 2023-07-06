The ship has 18 cabins, including two Royal suites and two Presidential suites. All cabins have a Nile view and include a mini-bar, safe, a CD player, LCD television with satellite/in-house movies and individual climate controls. International telephone access is available through reception. The private bathrooms have a bathtub, shower and hair dryer. Standard cabins are 183 square feet. The Presidential suites are 312 square feet and feature private balconies. King, queen and twin beds are available.

Onboard activities include an Egyptian cooking lesson, an Egyptian costume party featuring a traditional meal and performances by belly dancers and Whirling Dervishes. The upper sun deck, known as "Cleopatra's Oasis," has a swimming pool, a shaded area, a lounge and a bar/lounge. The ship has a game room with a computer and internet access. Complimentary Wi-Fi is also available in the public areas.

Sanctuary Retreats does not have a detailed passenger breakdown by nationality but says most of its passengers are from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and France.