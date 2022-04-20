Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

This was our first Saga cruise and it was because it was going to places we’ve not been to for a while. There were a lot of problems that Saga couldn’t help. River levels too high and 2 lock malfunctions and that wasn’t Saga’s fault but how they dealt with it was. Initially we were told at 6pm the night before that the cruise was going to start in Linz instead of Kelheim because of the river ...