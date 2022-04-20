Photo Credit: TwinnieHug
Featured Review
A disappointment and Saga could have done better.
"Initially we were told at 6pm the night before that the cruise was going to start in Linz instead of Kelheim because of the river level being too high and we’re given the choice of cancelling of accepting 10% reduction.The ship was new 2021-2 and was in good condition but the fittings were ok but basic, functional not like most other river boats we’d been on...."Read More
CJBeeb avatar

CJBeeb

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

A disappointment and Saga could have done better.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
CJBeeb
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Saga cruise and it was because it was going to places we’ve not been to for a while. There were a lot of problems that Saga couldn’t help. River levels too high and 2 lock malfunctions and that wasn’t Saga’s fault but how they dealt with it was. Initially we were told at 6pm the night before that the cruise was going to start in Linz instead of Kelheim because of the river ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Great Trip for Two First Time River Cruisers.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
DaveMR
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Spirit of the Rhine is nice small ship with only 180 or so passengers, mostly like minded and good company. We were nervous about the entertainment (after 65 ocean cruises) and I don't know if we were just lucky, but the local entertainers brought aboard were really excellent and the onboard Saga entertainers / cruise staff got other activities just about right. Maybe do some more quizzes though? ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Ship great but journey to and from bad

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
47brendy47
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Spirit of the Rhine a new beautifully COMPACT ship. Beds twins can be put together but with single duvets. Staff exceptional. All inclusive a bonus. Lots of wine some good. We have today come back from Highlights of the Mosel which we found relaxing. We climbed up to each castle on the hilltops which I loved. The journey on Eurostar like waiting at an airport. The included chauffeur got us there 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

No problems with the boat at all which was excellent. Excursions could have been organized better

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
romsey chechy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

i was slightly worried having read some of the reviews on Cruise Critic but actually we were very pleasanatly surprised by how good it was. We arranged to go to the airport a day early to avoid the ridiculously early pick ups some people had. we paid for the hotel and transfer to the terminal but felt that was much better than being collected at 0500. the transport to and fro was good, clean ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Now I Know Why Saga Doesn't Market in the United States

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
Cruisesonrivers2022
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had a close friend living in Oxford that was interested in going on a river cruise with us. After much research, I discovered the Saga line, with one of its newest river boats, Spirit of the Rhine. One appealing aspect was the fact that Saga offered VIP transportation so that we could get door to door service. I ignored the negative reviews. If you live in the US, the website doesn't help ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Worst ever cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
TwinnieHug
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

It went wrong from the start. Taxi driver had us down for Manchester T1 instead of T2 . Luckily i put him straight. When we arrived in Amsterdam and after a long wait because of the luggage belt not working, we were ushered into a holding aread and told to wait until other flghts arrived. That took all of 2 hours. Eventuall we were show to a coach and told we were to being transported to a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Keukenhof and Floriade

Review for a Africa Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
kiaquilts
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Where to begin? The places we went to and the flowers and gardens were excellent, including our external speakers. The ship was good, rooms very small, but very badly let down by the staff both in the Saga office pre departure, and then on the ship itself. Total disorganisation from the staff running the cruise program, itinerary changed with no explanation as to why, lots of hanging around ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

