view from the ship
Photo Credit: theoneandonlyMR B
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
on the whole very good
theoneandonlyMR B avatar

theoneandonlyMR B

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

on the whole very good

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Douro

theoneandonlyMR B
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time on a saga cruise and as we are both in our early sixties. We were a tad concerned and had a perception that the river cruise might be dominated by older less able people but decided to go with an open mind and we are so glad we did. As this was far from the truth most people were very able, some were even into their late eighties and still very able. The ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Brilliant first river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Douro

Solocruisee
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my first river cruise so nothing to compare it to but it far surpassed all my expectations. From the chauffeur travel to Gatwick from North Wales to embarking Spirit of Douro. I had a cabin on the bottom deck which could have been a little snug for two people but as a solo traveller it was more than adequate with plenty of wardrobe space and bathroom with a very good shower always nice ...
Sail Date: June 2024

