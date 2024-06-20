Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Douro

This was our first time on a saga cruise and as we are both in our early sixties. We were a tad concerned and had a perception that the river cruise might be dominated by older less able people but decided to go with an open mind and we are so glad we did. As this was far from the truth most people were very able, some were even into their late eighties and still very able. The ...