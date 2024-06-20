"The all inclusive drinks are a bit limited different local wine each day but did include the cocktail of the day which kept changing so this was fine for us
Meals Wise the chef and related staff did an excellent job ,breakfast had a great choice and most meals there was ⅔ choices you could also go into the restaurant to have a sit down meal at lunchtime or there was a lighter option in the bar/lounge which had some amazing vegetables soups salad and cheese options.We were a tad concerned and had a perception that the river cruise might be dominated by older less able people but decided to go with an open mind and we are so glad we did...."Read More
theoneandonlyMR B
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-2 of 2 Saga River Spirit of the Douro Cruise Reviews
This was our first time on a saga cruise and as we are both in our early sixties. We were a tad concerned and had a perception that the river cruise might be dominated by older less able people but decided to go with an open mind and we are so glad we did.
As this was far from the truth most people were very able, some were even into their late eighties and still very able.
The ...
This was my first river cruise so nothing to compare it to but it far surpassed all my expectations. From the chauffeur travel to Gatwick from North Wales to embarking Spirit of Douro. I had a cabin on the bottom deck which could have been a little snug for two people but as a solo traveller it was more than adequate with plenty of wardrobe space and bathroom with a very good shower always nice ...