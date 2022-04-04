Photo Credit: theoneandonlyMR B
Featured Review
A brilliant Cruise for a solo traveller
"At Marie, our cruise director’s suggestion, we all booked to have dinner together one evening in the Delta Restaurant.I was a solo traveller and Saga and the cruise team on Spirit of the Danube have got it covered...."Read More
Sololady Cruiser avatar

Sololady Cruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

very impressive

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
theoneandonlyMR B
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 2nd saga cruise within a few weeks This was a completely different experience in a positive way On This occasion the courier service was far better. highly recommended outsourced courier name of Paul joseph from west Lancashire exec travel made the journey far more enjoyable on the way down We were flying with British airways again who have gone very high-tech with ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Spirit of the Danube in Autumn

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
Emmo_travels
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I don't normally write reviews anymore as life is too short! However, I feel as though I need to because the reviews of the 2020 built ship, Spirit of the Danube are very sparse, to say the least. Embarkation day was brutal for us. We were a group of four (2x2 very young early 60's!) travelling from the North Yorkshire coast. Our pick-ups were between 5am and 5.30am. It was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

A brilliant Cruise for a solo traveller

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
Sololady Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Budapest to Vienna. This was my first river cruise and I loved it. I was a solo traveller and Saga and the cruise team on Spirit of the Danube have got it covered. Special tables in the restaurant, where it makes it easy to meet other solo travellers. A special solo cocktail hour. There were 9 of us on my cruise, + our guest speaker. At Marie, our cruise director’s suggestion, we all ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

A fantastic experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
RabbitWarren
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I only found these two previous reviews when searching for reviews. Having read them both I was very apprehensive, which one should I believe? Now I can tell you, it’s the 2nd one. The cruise was fantastic. The crew were very attentive, friendly and professional. Everything was so well organised. The cabins were spacious and had everything you needed, even a hairdryer that dries your ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Vienna to Budapest

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
TouristJC
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Unlike the previous reviewer I found the cruise on The Spirit of the Danube to be five star. A lovely new ship with excellent service from the crew. They all worked extremely hard to give all passengers a great holiday. Tea and coffee was available 24 hours a day in the lounge. In the restaurants if anything was needed there was a member of crew to help. If the previous reviewer wasn't happy with ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Not worth the money with poor quality and amateurish service

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
Annabellegrace
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first experience of travelling with Saga and it will probably be the last. The transport to the airport was perfect as was the transfer in Amsterdam. Arriving on the boat at 5 pm having left home 13 hours before, we were told, very abruptly, that afternoon tea had finished at 4.30 pm! This was despite a whole coachload arriving at the same time. Not a good start. It was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

