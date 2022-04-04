Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

This was our first experience of travelling with Saga and it will probably be the last. The transport to the airport was perfect as was the transfer in Amsterdam. Arriving on the boat at 5 pm having left home 13 hours before, we were told, very abruptly, that afternoon tea had finished at 4.30 pm! This was despite a whole coachload arriving at the same time. Not a good start. It was ...