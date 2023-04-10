Photo Credit: theoneandonlyMR B
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
15 reviews

1-10 of 15 Saga River Cruise Reviews

very impressive

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
theoneandonlyMR B
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 2nd saga cruise within a few weeks This was a completely different experience in a positive way On This occasion the courier service was far better. highly recommended outsourced courier name of Paul joseph from west Lancashire exec travel made the journey far more enjoyable on the way down We were flying with British airways again who have gone very high-tech with ...
Sail Date: December 2024

on the whole very good

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Douro

User Avatar
theoneandonlyMR B
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time on a saga cruise and as we are both in our early sixties. We were a tad concerned and had a perception that the river cruise might be dominated by older less able people but decided to go with an open mind and we are so glad we did. As this was far from the truth most people were very able, some were even into their late eighties and still very able. The ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Spirit of the Danube in Autumn

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
Emmo_travels
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I don't normally write reviews anymore as life is too short! However, I feel as though I need to because the reviews of the 2020 built ship, Spirit of the Danube are very sparse, to say the least. Embarkation day was brutal for us. We were a group of four (2x2 very young early 60's!) travelling from the North Yorkshire coast. Our pick-ups were between 5am and 5.30am. It was a ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

A brilliant Cruise for a solo traveller

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
Sololady Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Budapest to Vienna. This was my first river cruise and I loved it. I was a solo traveller and Saga and the cruise team on Spirit of the Danube have got it covered. Special tables in the restaurant, where it makes it easy to meet other solo travellers. A special solo cocktail hour. There were 9 of us on my cruise, + our guest speaker. At Marie, our cruise director’s suggestion, we all ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Brilliant first river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Douro

User Avatar
Solocruisee
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my first river cruise so nothing to compare it to but it far surpassed all my expectations. From the chauffeur travel to Gatwick from North Wales to embarking Spirit of Douro. I had a cabin on the bottom deck which could have been a little snug for two people but as a solo traveller it was more than adequate with plenty of wardrobe space and bathroom with a very good shower always nice ...
Sail Date: June 2024

A disappointment and Saga could have done better.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
CJBeeb
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Saga cruise and it was because it was going to places we’ve not been to for a while. There were a lot of problems that Saga couldn’t help. River levels too high and 2 lock malfunctions and that wasn’t Saga’s fault but how they dealt with it was. Initially we were told at 6pm the night before that the cruise was going to start in Linz instead of Kelheim because of the river ...
Sail Date: June 2024

A fantastic experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Danube

User Avatar
RabbitWarren
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I only found these two previous reviews when searching for reviews. Having read them both I was very apprehensive, which one should I believe? Now I can tell you, it’s the 2nd one. The cruise was fantastic. The crew were very attentive, friendly and professional. Everything was so well organised. The cabins were spacious and had everything you needed, even a hairdryer that dries your ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Great Trip for Two First Time River Cruisers.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
DaveMR
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Spirit of the Rhine is nice small ship with only 180 or so passengers, mostly like minded and good company. We were nervous about the entertainment (after 65 ocean cruises) and I don't know if we were just lucky, but the local entertainers brought aboard were really excellent and the onboard Saga entertainers / cruise staff got other activities just about right. Maybe do some more quizzes though? ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Ship great but journey to and from bad

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
47brendy47
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Spirit of the Rhine a new beautifully COMPACT ship. Beds twins can be put together but with single duvets. Staff exceptional. All inclusive a bonus. Lots of wine some good. We have today come back from Highlights of the Mosel which we found relaxing. We climbed up to each castle on the hilltops which I loved. The journey on Eurostar like waiting at an airport. The included chauffeur got us there 2 ...
Sail Date: September 2023

No problems with the boat at all which was excellent. Excursions could have been organized better

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Spirit of the Rhine

User Avatar
romsey chechy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

i was slightly worried having read some of the reviews on Cruise Critic but actually we were very pleasanatly surprised by how good it was. We arranged to go to the airport a day early to avoid the ridiculously early pick ups some people had. we paid for the hotel and transfer to the terminal but felt that was much better than being collected at 0500. the transport to and fro was good, clean ...
Sail Date: April 2023

